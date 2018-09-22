NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rico Dowdle punctuated his touchdown with a couple of uppercuts. Kiel Pollard, after losing his helmet on a tackle, high-stepped and roared to the South Carolina faithful.
The “street fight” that Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason promised?
The Gamecocks bloodied, bowed and kicked the Commodores when they were down Saturday, 37-14. Their brass knuckles were receiver Shi Smith and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
“Trying to call somebody out, you better know who you’re calling out before you call them out,” rumbled mammoth offensive lineman Zack Bailey, who helped pave 273 rushing yards, part of 534 yards of offense. “I don’t know (why he’d say something like that). Probably feeling sorry for it now … ”
A humbled Mason said that yes, it was going to be a street fight.
“But when you don’t land any punches, you can get knocked out.”
* What went right
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) wanted to run the ball to set an immediate offensive edge and make Rico Dowdle forget the worst game of his career two weeks ago. Dowdle took the game’s first touch 15 yards and wound up with 20 totes for 112 yards.
The run opened the throws and Smith, the sophomore from Union who has yet to drop a pass in his career, hauled in a career-best five balls for 119 yards. Jake Bentley fired a 38-yard touchdown to Smith with 55 seconds gone in the game, then hooked up with him for 52 yards to set up another score.
The offensive line certainly played like it was insulted by Mason’s words. The rest of the team followed suit.
That kind of attitude will come in handy the rest of the year, if the Gamecocks can sustain it.
* What went wrong
Bentley played well overall but still locked into his favorite target, senior Deebo Samuel, which led to drives stalling out. He also ignored a wide-open Kyle Markway to throw over the middle in the first half, which was batted into the air and intercepted.
Vanderbilt turned the pick into a touchdown and briefly shook the Gamecocks’ confidence. Bentley has thrown eight interceptions in eight games and is struggling to take the next step in his junior season.
The pick opened Vanderbilt’s offense. The Commodores moved at will through the confused Gamecocks until a halftime adjustment.
USC also fumbled twice with the game-clinching score on the line (replays showed Dowdle’s knee was down but there was no replay) but it didn’t end up mattering. The Gamecocks had three turnovers but Vanderbilt only scored seven points off them.
It still stung.
“You could have ended the game and hung 50 if you’d have taken care of the football,” coach Will Muschamp said.
* Turning point
Kinlaw played the best game of his young career, recording five tackles, three for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, two hurries and two forced fumbles. The second fumble came when he knocked the ball away from Vandy quarterback Kyle Shurmur, which Aaron Sterling recovered and nearly ran in for a touchdown.
He limped off the field with no weight on his right leg but it looked worse than it was. The jovial giant said he was just scared when his toe was stepped on but he was fine.
USC finished the drive to go up 30-14 before a half-hour lightning delay hit the stadium. The game finished in the rain in front of a handful of hardy fans.
* Looking ahead
The Gamecocks will take another trip next week to Kentucky, which tangled with No. 14 Mississippi State Saturday. USC has lost the last four to the Wildcats.
After struggling at times to contain the run against Vanderbilt, and knowing Kentucky has stud running back Benny Snell at its disposal and loves to run the “Wildcat” quarterback package, run fits and solid defensive fronts will be stressed this week. It’s another chance to send a message.
That message being, Georgia may have whipped them, but the Gamecocks are still a strong team.