COLUMBIA — That’s what the Gamecocks wanted to see after every game, before the season started. South Carolina wanted to check the final stats every Saturday and see a drastic difference in time of possession with the opponent way ahead in minutes and USC ahead in points.
It figures in a year where nothing has remained consistent, USC pulled it off against Tennessee by not doing what it thought it would have to do to get there.
“We check more run-to-run, which obviously slows us down in tempo a little bit, but I thought we were very effective with the tempo in the second half, and that helped us tremendously in the run game,” Will Muschamp said after the Gamecocks beat Tennessee, 27-24, behind a resurgent rushing attack.
“I thought for the first time in a league game, we consistently made guys miss and that’s what we need to do to have the success we want to have running the football.”
Preseason words were all about speed, getting to the line quickly and snapping the ball before the befuddled defense had a chance to get set. USC may be doubled up on time of possession but as long as the Gamecocks’ possessions ended in points, that was fine.
USC was finding it hard to run tempo when it was consistently shooting itself in the foot during the first half of games. It’s impossible to run anything when the quarterback throws a first-quarter interception or the receivers drop well-thrown balls. This lightning-fast, Air-Raid-meets-Run-N-Shoot offense everyone heard about was flatter than the beer taps at the Cask n’ Flagon after the Red Sox won the World Series.
If the Gamecocks couldn’t play tempo, what was their identity? Passing? Running? RPO-based?
Nobody had a good answer because USC couldn’t string together consecutive strong performances. The “solution” seemed to do something that resembled a 50-50 split between handing off and throwing deep.
The bye week helped the Gamecocks to refocus. Or perhaps it was just playing a Tennessee team that was lousy against the run.
Whatever the case, USC has an identity after rushing for 224 yards Saturday, and one it can likely sustain over the next two weeks (the Ole Miss defense is as solid as melted butter and Florida was worse than the Vols in rushing defense before last week).
“I just think we came out with the attitude knowing we wanted to run the ball. We took the bye week as an opportunity to focus heavily on the run game, and we were able to show it tonight,” center Donell Stanley said. “We just need to keep on working on the run game.”
Another snail-meets-slug start had USC trailing 14-3 and 21-9 before it finally woke up, some long passes helping to get the run started and the Gamecocks able to rush at will after that. Tennessee, thanks to some Jarrett Guarantano passes that he somehow converted despite USC defenders teeing off on him, stretched its possessions but didn’t get enough scores.
The final tally in time of possession: Tennessee 38:33 to South Carolina's 21:27. The only tally that counted was the score.
“We need to come out with the same mindset that we had tonight. We need to hit the gaps hard and continue to make guys miss at the first and second level,” Rico Dowdle said. “We have to come out and do the same thing we did tonight every Saturday.”
USC found something that works. The next step is to make it work for a second straight game.