COLUMBIA — The plan has always been the same. Will Muschamp wants balance on offense, as does offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, so they want to achieve equality between running and passing as closely as they can.
Plans often change. And have changed, and need to change again, through the rest of the season.
There are reasons, as there always are. Some label reasons as excuses, as salient as they may be, and Muschamp follows every coach in America by stating that there’s no excuse for excuses.
So:
* The Gamecocks are dead last in the SEC in cumulative rushing yards.
* While they’re not last in yards per game (153.67, third from the bottom), they’re showing a troubling trend to not immediately get the running game established. Only in wins over Coastal Carolina and Vanderbilt have they had early success and stuck with it.
* When the run isn’t established, they obviously have to rely on the pass, and that’s been a roller coaster. There are times when Jake Bentley throws the ball like Johnny Unitas and other times like Jonny Quest, but in either case, he’s not much good when receivers drop the ball. Not many other options when both sides of the balance sheet hover near zero.
The Gamecocks were trailing by double-digits against Georgia and had to throw. Ditto Texas A&M and Kentucky. That’s going to skew the numbers.
“I think we’ve done a good job of game-planning a way to run the ball. At times, because the game has changed in some of the games, we’ve had to throw the football and we’ve had to abandon it a little bit,” Muschamp agreed.
Yet after a heart-to-heart with McClendon after the Georgia game, where McClendon volunteered that USC needed to be more stubborn with the run and Muschamp nodded, it still hasn’t stuck. The Vanderbilt game was lovely — USC racked up 273 yards on the ground — but that’s been the high-water mark instead of an across-the-board steadiness.
USC still doesn’t seem to have a set plan of how it wants to play its running backs. Position coach Bobby Bentley said in the preseason that he’d love to have one workhorse back, but was forced to go with the “hot hand” approach last year due to injury.
This year, Rico Dowdle and Ty’Son Williams have been healthy (A.J. Turner and Mon Denson have not). Yet Dowdle is the starter, with more yards per game but less per carry than Williams, and the Gamecocks seem to get away from what works — such as against Texas A&M.
Williams ripped runs of 14 and 27 yards against the Aggies, then saw Bentley throw two incompletes. Given new life on the second after an A&M personal foul, Williams picked up a first-and-goal.
Bentley threw incomplete, then an interception.
“I think Bryan called a good game,” Muschamp said. “We had some shots down the field … we just got to capitalize on those situations.”
The Gamecocks rushed for 76 yards against an A&M defense that is the best in the league against the run. Saturday’s opponent, Tennessee, is 10th.
USC had to throw against the Aggies because it was trailing 16-0. While the Volunteers whipped Auburn two weeks ago, they were scalped 58-21 by Alabama on Saturday with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano leaving the game with a “collarbone issue.”
In short, Saturday appears like an amazing chance to get everything fixed before a crucial two-game road gauntlet. The Gamecocks could be able to really get the running game on track against a team that, due to a question at QB, might not be able to answer early scores.
The Gamecocks’ record is 3-3, which isn’t the balance they desired.