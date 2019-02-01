COLUMBIA — So they lost, probably an expected result considering the opponent, and limp into Georgia on a two-game losing streak. At 10-10, South Carolina can’t afford to look at potential postseason possibilities, just as much as they couldn’t afford to when they were 10-8.
It’s still faintly glowing, but finishing in the top half of the SEC is the ticket toward lighting the room. The Gamecocks pick up that path Saturday at Georgia.
USC remains in fourth place in the league, a game back of Kentucky and ahead of Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida (with a tiebreaker over Alabama). A top-four finish in the league would mean a double-bye in the SEC tournament, which would be a large advantage.
On selection weekend, the sooner a team stops getting discussed, the worse it’s going to be. With a top-four finish in the conference, the Gamecocks wouldn’t even start play in the SEC tournament until Friday, and one win gets them to Saturday. Win that one, and it’s anybody’s ballgame Sunday; and if they win Sunday, nobody can keep them out of the NCAA Tournament.
Every game from here until the end is to make it as advantageous as they can to win that final weekend. The only way to do that is to win the next game, then go win the one after.
They won’t be replaying Tennessee on Saturday (although they’ll have to face the Volunteers again over the next month). Georgia is also a 10-10 team but a mere 1-6 in the league.
What does USC have to do to win? Play defense.
“Every time we made a mistake, they made us pay. We didn’t have a single guard put up a fight to stop (Jordan Bone),” coach Frank Martin said after the Vols turned a two-point lead with 13 minutes to go into a 22-point rout. “The bigs didn’t do a very good job, so they played downhill the whole game.”
The Gamecocks’ ball-screen defense hasn’t been tight all year and Bone exploited that, slashing to the rim with sparse resistance. He’d either make a shot or leave a rebound for Grant Williams or Admiral Schofield.
USC’s Chris Silva played a marvelous game but got no help. Maik Kotsar and Felipe Haase, so instrumental in big moments during the hot start in conference play, disappeared. Alanzo Frink always plays hard but as Martin said, he’s behind so much due to a preseason injury that he’s just hoping it will click soon.
“We just had some bad defensive plays,” freshman A.J. Lawson said. “We just couldn’t get good stops in a row to come back in the game.”
Georgia won’t have the star power that Tennessee had but still has matchup problems it can exploit against a wounded USC team. It’s a chance to get better and reblaze the trail that has the Gamecocks in fourth place.
Bryant, Minaya update
Martin said on his Thursday radio show that freshman Keyshawn Bryant may not play after hyperextending his knee in practice before the Tennessee game. Bryant played in that game but may need to rest for this one.
Justin Minaya is just returning to practice. Once he’s back in game shape, he’ll have to decide if he wants to play and burn a potential redshirt season. With it being February, the Gamecocks are only assured of 12 more games, and since Minaya won’t play at Georgia, his calendar is even slimmer.