COLUMBIA — This was supposed to be the year that the results would be revealed.
The Final Four banner that represents the three greatest weeks in program history fluttered over a 17-16 South Carolina men's basketball team last year, one that missed the postseason. Anybody who knew basketball knew that it would be borderline impossible for the Gamecocks to get back to the NCAA tournament after that glorious 2017 run because they lost 75 percent of their scoring, including SEC player of the year Sindarius Thornwell.
Considering last year’s team didn’t have that and played the entire season without a true point guard, it was the best coaching job of Frank Martin’s tenure to finish with a winning record, which joined him with Frank McGuire as the only USC coaches in 40 years to post four straight winning seasons. Because last year’s recruiting class was signed by November 2016, four months before the Final Four, the true impact of that run wouldn’t be revealed last year, but this year.
Nobody knows how the whopping class of eight will play, but the five freshmen in it (excluding walk-on Nathan Nelson) checked in at a mere 54th in one recruiting ranking. Those numbers are numbers, not showing what Martin knows is the true measure — how well they can play with a small but strong veteran core.
Yet it has resonated that a Final Four banner hasn’t been able to sway even the home state’s top talent — Zion Williamson and Aaron Nesmith signed with Duke and Vanderbilt, respectively (granted, Williamson’s status as the No. 2 prospect in the country probably had him headed out of state in any case) and the next wave of talent — D.J. Burns, Juwan Gary, Josiah James — are also leaving home.
What’s the payoff? Freshman A.J. Lawson was considered the top player in Canada, Keyshawn Bryant is an explosive athlete from Florida and Martin addressed the point guard situation by signing Georgetown graduate Tre Campbell. But the first action for all of them was an incredulous exhibition loss to Division II Augusta last week, one that Martin let happen by keeping Chris Silva on the bench but one that still raised eyebrows, despite its meaningless result.
So there are a lot of rookies on a team that has lined up an extremely aggressive non-conference schedule —Providence, Michigan, Virginia, Clemson, Oklahoma State, plus a potential second game against Michigan — and has 18 games against the SEC, which set a record by sending eight teams to the NCAA tournament last year and has three teams in the preseason Top 10.
The optimistic view is if the Gamecocks win 18 games this year, that strength of schedule has them knocking on the door of the NCAA tournament.
The pessimistic?
Getting 18 wins won't be easy.
“They’ve been receptive to coaching and instruction and embraced it, so it’s allowed us to probably be further ahead,” Martin said, citing the lack of leadership from his vets last year. “I sat here last year and I criticized it, I’ll sit here this year and tell you the opposite — that group of returners has been tremendous in helping those freshmen.”
Silva, one of the SEC’s best interior players, returns to anchor the frontcourt, along with power forward Maik Kotsar. Campbell will handle the point with promising sophomore Justin Minaya beside him, and the other spot can be filled with several other options (Lawson started the exhibition, while Hassani Gravett scored a game-high 18 points).
If Campbell stays healthy (he’s already having problems with a sprained ankle) and Silva doesn’t try to fight his way for every point and put himself in foul trouble, the Gamecocks should be fine. Martin routinely gets something unexpected from his teams and they’re always competitive.
But if the schedule takes its expected toll among a lot of new players, USC will lose all of the momentum it gained from 2017.
Nobody would have ever expected that the Gamecocks would make a Final Four, and they did.
Time to challenge expectations one more time.
USC Men's Schedule
Nov. 6 USC UPSTATE
-
Hall of Fame Classic
Nov. 9 STONY BROOK
Nov. 13 NORFOLK STATE
Nov. 16 vs. Providence (in Uncasville, Conn.)
Nov. 18 vs. Michigan/George Washington (in Uncasville, Conn.)
-
Nov. 26 WOFFORD
Dec. 5 at Wyoming
Dec. 8 at Michigan
Dec. 19 VIRGINIA
Dec. 22 CLEMSON
Dec. 31 NORTH GREENVILLE
Jan. 5 at Florida*
Jan. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE*
Jan. 12 MISSOURI*
Jan. 16 at Vanderbilt*
Jan. 19 at LSU*
Jan. 22 AUBURN*
Jan. 26 at Oklahoma State (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)
Jan. 29 TENNESSEE*
Feb. 2 at Georgia*
Feb. 5 at Kentucky*
Feb. 9 ARKANSAS*
Feb. 13 at Tennessee*
Feb. 16 TEXAS A&M*
Feb. 19 OLE MISS*
Feb. 23 at Mississippi State*
Feb. 26 ALABAMA*
March 2 at Missouri*
March 5 at Texas A&M*
March 9 GEORGIA*
March 13-17 SEC tournament (in Nashville, Tenn.)
Home games in CAPS
* SEC game