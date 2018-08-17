COLUMBIA — The reason for opening Williams-Brice Stadium to a Beyonce/Jay-Z concert 11 days before the season-opener is simple. With the cheapest tickets going for $75, South Carolina can make a lot of money from the event.
It may need all of that revenue and more to restore the stadium for its main purpose.
USC is equipped to replace the grass at Williams-Brice if necessary following the concert, athletics director Ray Tanner said. With setup for the Aug. 21 show already underway, USC may have to do exactly that.
“When this Beyonce concert came to my desk, I was immediately cautious, being a former coach,” Tanner told The Post and Courier in July. “We’ll be prepared to handle any damage immediately that occurs on the field.”
The show will have the stage at the North end zone with seating on the field. Rather than place chairs directly on the turf, a series of connected hard plastic panels are being laid down so the chairs can rest on those.
But the plastic will cover the grass through Tuesday, meaning much of it will die. Had the concert come through last year, the Gamecocks would have had two extra weeks to work on any problems because their first two games were on the road.
This year, their first three games are at home. Coastal Carolina and USC are set to kick off the season at noon on Sept. 1.