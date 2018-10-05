COLUMBIA — Following a lousy game from Jake Bentley in an ugly loss at Kentucky, several South Carolina fans took to social media to voice their displeasure. “Sit Bentley down!” was the consensus.
Maybe they should be careful what they wish for.
Fifth-year senior Michael Scarnecchia is on pace to start against Missouri Saturday, according to a team source, although the final decision will be made in pregame, as coach Will Muschamp said during his Thursday call-in show. Bentley sprained his knee late in the game against Kentucky and while he’s practiced this week, Scarnecchia has taken most of the first-team reps.
The decision will be based on how well Bentley moves in pregame Saturday. The source said that having a noon kickoff doesn’t help but the Gamecocks will be prepared either way.
Scarnecchia has looked better every day, according to the source. Muschamp said Thursday that Bentley’s mobility has improved every day.
If Scarnecchia is the choice, it will be his first career start. The USC graduate mostly known for making the SEC Honor Roll four times — and for not being named Mason Rudolph, an in-state talent and current Pittsburgh Steeler who was not followed up on during recruiting because Scarnecchia was coming in — has only played in five games, but two were this year.
He replaced the ailing Bentley last week and completed 4 of 6 passes for 45 yards. He threw his first career touchdown in the season-opener, a rout of Coastal Carolina, when he hooked up with Randrecous Davis for a 27-yard throw-and-catch.
“When he’s had his opportunities, Mike’s thrown the ball extremely well,” Muschamp said Thursday. “He repped a lot with our first team in training camp, obviously, for a situation that may arise on Saturday.”
Scarnecchia has taken most of the first-team reps this week with Bentley hobbled. While Bentley has not been ruled out, Muschamp said he has to feel confident that Bentley can avoid trouble and protect himself if he’s going to play.
Muschamp also said Thursday that true freshman Dakereon Joyner has been repping well and is USC’s No. 3 quarterback behind Bentley and Scarnecchia. South Carolina’s reigning Mr. Football, Joyner can offer a more mobile, athletic presence in the pocket but his passing needs work.
But he has passed redshirt freshman Jay Urich on the depth chart and traveled instead of Urich to Kentucky last week. The North Charleston native and Fort Dorchester High alum has not played.
“I think each quarterback is strong in what they do and it’s our job as coaches to identify the things that they do well, and let’s make sure we call the games and do the things that are their strengths,” Muschamp said Thursday.
Regardless of who USC's quarterback is Saturday, Missouri will likely employ a heavy pass rush.
The possible QB switch comes five years after one of the most memorable games in USC history, which has an eerie foreshadowing. In 2013 at Missouri, the Gamecocks trailed the No. 5 Tigers 17-0 late in the third quarter. Starter Connor Shaw had not played after partially tearing a knee ligament the week before, and was suffering from the flu.
Yet he replaced Dylan Thompson, engineered a 17-point fourth quarter and the Gamecocks won in double overtime. Fans dubbed it “The Miracle at Mizzou” and “Shaw. Shank. Redemption.” after Missouri kicker Andrew Baggett’s attempt to send the game to triple overtime clanged off the upright.