Jalen Perry, a cornerback from Dacula, Ga., decommitted from Georgia last week after nearly a year in the Bulldogs' 2019 recruiting class. And South Carolina is hoping that Georgia's loss will become its gain.
“I’m looking at some other schools right now, schools like South Carolina that have some interest in me and continue to recruit me throughout this process,” said Perry, who visited USC for the Missouri game. “I would say I’m definitely still looking for that best fit for me and my family, looking for the best situation. I’m just not sure where I’m going to end up right now.”
Perry has a long-standing relationship with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson. He has worked out privately for them at camp and he also visited for a pair games in the 2017 season.
“Talk to them very often, multiple times per week,” Perry said. “I talk to those guys a lot about a lot of different things, just South Carolina in general and how they see me fitting in in their program."
Perry said all of the exposure to Muschamp and the Gamecocks leaves him in a comfortable position with them when it comes to thinking about his future on the field.
“I’m familiar with them and their coaching style and they are familiar with me and how I play,” he said. “They like long, physical corners. They say I have good height and size for the position. They like my ball skills and how I play the ball in the air."
Perry also has been to Georgia and Auburn and plans to visit Florida and Michigan. He said he will take all five of his official visits and USC will get one.
At this point, Perry said, USC, Florida, Auburn and Michigan all are recruiting him hard. But, he said, the Gamecocks are making that extra effort.
“I don’t think there’s another school that talks to me quite as much. The Gamecocks always show a whole lot of love.”
Kicker Axel LePvreau (Class of 2020) of Bradenton, Fla., was at USC on Saturday. The Gamecocks watched his film and invited him for a visit. He has an offer from Southern Miss and interest from Nebraska, FIU, Harvard, Yale and Cincinnati. He's ranked among the top kickers in the Ray Guy Prokicker evaluation. LePvreau is a native of France who moved to Florida in the sixth grade.
Quarterback Navy Shuler (2020) of Arden, N.C., was at USC on Saturday for the Missouri game. He’s the son of former Tennessee star quarterback Heath Shuler. He passed for 561 yards and 6 touchdowns in his game Friday night.
Also visiting USC on Saturday: 2020 ATH Daelan Smith of Fort Valley, Ga.; 2021 RB Trenton Adkins of Clintwood, Va.; 2021 WR/FS Ahmaudd Sankey of Alcoa, Tenn.; and 2022 OL Eli Henderson of Byrnes.
Safety Dedrrick Holmes has been a frequent visitor to USC and would like to make Williams-Brice Stadium his next home field. The Gamecocks and Auburn are his two favorites and if he has his druthers, he’ll be joining the Gamecocks in the future.
Holmes visited USC in March for a spring practice, in June for a camp session and has been in for the Georgia and Missouri game. He plans to visit Auburn this Saturday for the Tennessee game.
Cooper Dawson, an offensive/defensive lineman from Hanahan, made his first appearance this season at Clemson for the Syracuse game. Clemson is among the strong contenders for Dawson but it’s a little complicated with the Tigers, who are talking to him about a grayshirt offer.
That’s not a deal breaker for Dawson but it it does give him something else to think about considering he’s missing all of his season with a torn ACL.
“It’s already hard missing out this year because of my injury,” Dawson said. “It’s going to be tough to have to miss another, but I also knew this when they offered me.”
Dawson said Clemson wants him to take an official visit in January but he doesn’t think that will happen because he’s planning to sign in December. Dawson said he will be taking official visits to Army, UCF and Vanderbilt. He's also looking at Princeton for an official visit.
According to Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated, RB/LB Quavaris Crouch of Charlotte visited Clemson unofficially for the Syracuse game. He’s also been to N.C. State. He will take an official to Michigan this weekend and Strelow reports an official visit to Clemson is set for Nov. 17.
Running back Michel Dukes of First Baptist has taken an official visit to East Carolina and won’t take any more until after his season. He does plan to take an unofficial visit to Clemson at some point. He’s also still hearing from USC and he said more than likely he’ll get to a USC game as well.
Offensive lineman Jakia Clark (6-3, 260) of Loganville, Ga., a one-time Auburn commitment, made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Georgia Southern game. He’s being recruited as a center.
He has not been offered by the Tigers and he was told they are looking at another player at his position but they want him to come back for more games and keep in touch. Clark has visited Louisville and plans to officially visit Arkansas State and possibly Virginia. He’s also working on setting up an official visit to Illinois. He was offered last week by Arizona.
Florida State commitment Akeem Dent, a cornerback from West Palm Beach, Fla., plans to visit Clemson and Alabama, according to a story in USA Today.
Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood of Ellenwood, Ga., decommitted from Georgia. He had USC and Clemson offers prior to his commitment in March.
Defensive end Dallaz Corbitt of Gray Collegiate committed last week to UCF.
One-time Clemson target TE Keon Zipperer of Lakeland, Fla., announced a top six of Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Offensive lineman Paul Tchio (2020) of Milton, Ga., told Rivals he is down to Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. He was at Clemson for the Syracuse game and planned to be at Georgia this past weekend. He plans to visit Alabama this weekend.
Basketball
Wildens Leveque (6-9) of Brocton, Mass., visited USC over the weekend. Leveque also has visited VCU and Massachusetts.
He said he plans to make his decision within the next couple of weeks with USC, VCU and UMass the current top three. Leveque attends Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine. He averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds per game last season.
Donta Scott (6-6) of Philadelphia also took an official visit to USC this past weekend. He also has taken officials to Temple, Seton Hall and Maryland and is scheduled to visit La Salle later this month.
Baseball
Andy Peters, a right-handed pitcher from Logan (JC), Ill., committed to USC. He’ll be a sophomore this season at Logan. Other recent USC commitments include shortstop Michael Braswell of Smyrna, Ga.; pitcher/infiedler Jack Reynolds of A.C. Flora High School; and pitcher/infielder Connor Fuhrman of Daleville, Va.