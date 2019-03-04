COLUMBIA — It wasn’t quite clear what Clemson baseball player Logan Davidson was referring to when he talked about “a better culture” when previewing the South Carolina-Clemson baseball series.
He could have been talking about how he feels the Tigers have a better culture than they did when he first arrived there, and that’s what turned a losing streak against USC around.
Then again, it doesn’t matter what he meant. He said it, on video, and the Gamecocks perceived it as a slight.
Following USC’s 14-3 whipping of the Tigers Sunday to win the rivalry series for the first time in five years, the Gamecocks made sure Davidson and his teammates knew about it. During the postgame press conference, there were as many “culture” references as there were “Our State” references, the last replying to the message Clemson’s Jordan Greene wrote on his sleeve.
“Probably a poor choice of words on his part,” coach Mark Kingston acknowledged. “We have tremendous culture. I’ll leave it at that.”
Kingston’s team broke a losing streak that no one saw coming when the Gamecocks dominated the Tigers from 2007-14, and concluded what seemed an endless rivalry losing streak across the “Big 3” sports. While it’s unfair to not credit Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball team for winning nine straight against the Tigers and giving USC a nationally elite program, many fans still think that unless USC beats Clemson in football, men’s basketball or baseball, well, winning the Palmetto Series only means so much.
The Gamecocks might never overcome the Tigers’ massive lead in the football series. While they lead the men’s basketball series and have a Final Four to their credit, USC hasn't been able to beat Clemson on the basketball court for quite some time.
The two rivals celebrate beating the other in anything, but while the Gamecocks have won the Palmetto Series since its creation, and haven’t lost a straight head-to-head school-year competition to Clemson since 2005-06, those highs don’t compare nearly as much to a football win. It’s why Kingston’s comments before the series were perfectly understood by some and questioned by others.
He said there was no extra pressure to win just because it was Clemson, adding that he wouldn’t put more emphasis on beating the Tigers because at the end of the weekend, it was just three games of a 56-game schedule.
Yet there was pressure to beat Clemson in a “Big 3” sport for the first time since the men’s basketball team did so in December 2015, to get some pride back for the university after the Tigers have twice been the nation’s best football team in the past three seasons. Nobody wanted to hear about how this series didn’t mean more than any other; they wanted to hear how USC was going to throw everything it could into winning that series.
More pressure was added after USC’s win Friday when top pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski broke his foot. The Gamecocks’ pitching is suspect this season, making the postseason an iffy proposition anyway, and now one of the guys they were counting on is out for at least half the season.
Injuries happen, and can be understood, and now they’ll be accepted if the Gamecocks can’t get past them this season. Why?
Because they beat Clemson. And they did it with swagger, spark and severity, something that’s been mostly missing from the baseball program since it ended that glorious run from 2010-12.
“Obviously I’m new to this and didn’t grow up in South Carolina, so I don’t know really much about the rivalry,” said pitcher Reid Morgan, who kept the Tigers off the basepaths while his teammates hit home runs. “But the seniors that are here, doing that for them, for their last go-round, fired me up.”
Sunday's 14-3 victory was exactly what USC needed to clinch the series and feel good about a rivalry that has belonged to Clemson for a long time.
“Nah, we didn’t talk about it a lot,” USC series MVP T.J. Hopkins said of the culture comment. “Someone said something about it but I think we got a pretty good culture.”
Davidson might have meant something else entirely. He might have meant exactly what USC took it to mean.
Either way, the Gamecocks’ culture got a rivalry boost just when it needed to.