COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s down two players through eight practices.
Freshman defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson and senior running back Caleb Kinlaw are out for the season after suffering knee injuries, coach Will Muschamp confirmed on Saturday. Johnson should be fine going forward but Kinlaw’s career may be over.
“I really hurt for Caleb, being a senior. Planted on his foot and his knee gave out,” Muschamp said. “Saw his mom and dad last night, last year was so much fun for them. Just frustrating for that family.”
The Gamecocks will look into applying for a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA for Kinlaw. In order to gain a sixth year, a player has to have lost the majority of two or more seasons to injury (center Donell Stanley was granted a sixth after being hurt most of the 2014 and 2016 seasons).
Kinlaw, from Goose Creek, redshirted his first year at Wisconsin and then played one game as a redshirt freshman. He transferred to junior college for the 2016 season, played in just six games due to injury, then played in 12 games at USC last year, mostly on special teams.
Johnson was going to be part of USC’s 2017 recruiting class but decided to grayshirt, delaying his enrollment until this year due to a shoulder injury. He would have contributed to the Gamecocks’ depth on the defensive line.
“He’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “He had a fantastic spring, but this is just a speedbump for him.”
Freshman defensive lineman Jesus Gibbs had his meniscus repaired and will be back in a couple of weeks. Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis, expected to be a key backup this season, should also be back by the middle of this week.
“He’s been in all the walk-throughs, he’s been taking part in all of that stuff, he’s got the sling off, he looks good,” Muschamp said. “He looks better than that picture he put on the Internet.”
Louis posted a picture of himself with his arm in a sling and showed up to practice with the same. He was without the sling Friday and the shoulder injury shouldn’t be anything serious.
Redshirt freshman safety Tavyn Jackson, also expected to be a key backup at a position that Muschamp said needs to get better, has missed some practice time with heat issues but should be OK.
Immediate eligibility?
The Gamecocks are applying to the NCAA for immediate eligibility for two transfers — freshman defensive lineman Josh Belk (Clemson) and redshirt sophomore cornerback Jamel Cook (Southern Cal).
Belk, who just passed his physical requirements in order to practice, could help this year if he’s eligible but Muschamp said the 359-pound Belk “needs to trim a little bit.”
“We haven’t gotten any feedback. We’re still going through that process, filing our appeal for Josh,” Muschamp said. “We certainly feel good about where things are headed. He’s got a very good case, in his situation with his family, that he should be eligible.”
Muschamp said that recent cases of immediate eligibility for players transferring to Florida and Georgia have inspired confidence that Belk’s appeal will be granted.
Muschamp also said that Cook has some home issues that could help an appeal. Cook is from Miami and was a high-school teammate of Gamecock Keir Thomas.