COLUMBIA — South Carolina began preseason camp with a big question at safety and concerns over defensive line depth.
Eight practices later, South Carolina has a big question at safety and concerns over defensive line depth.
Slightly less than three weeks until the season opener, the Gamecocks have had some good and some bad.
About what was expected.
“We got some time, that’s the fortunate part of it,” USC coach Will Muschamp said Saturday. “We need more attention to detail, something we talked to our team about after every practice.”
Muschamp illustrated that during a recent session, one goal-line drill resulted in a busted play and two penalties within four snaps. No win was impacted in the process, but it’s still frustrating to see.
Yet the tightening will come. While preseason camp is mostly a chore of conditioning for the long season ahead, through tired bodies, insufferable Columbia heat and a rigid work schedule, it’s bound to pay off.
The Gamecocks held a 100-play scrimmage Saturday and will have another one Monday. The offense scored on four red-zone possessions. USC was 50-50 on third down. Muschamp said that throughout the first teams on offense and defense, plus a group of solid special teams players, there are really good things happening.
As for the rest, which is where the D-line depth and safety spot come in, there’s a lot of room to grow. Sept. 1 is still a ways away, but it’s not that far away.
“As you continue to matriculate down our roster, there’s far too many inconsistencies occurring through eight days,” Muschamp said. “More guys with energy and urgency on our football team, that’s what we need.”
The Gamecocks lost defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson for the year with a torn ACL and Jesus Gibbs for the next couple of weeks with minor knee surgery. They hope to get Josh Belk cleared to play — he just passed his physical requirements in order to practice — but there’s no telling if the NCAA will treat USC as kindly as it has Georgia and Florida the past two weeks.
They need a dependable second group behind the presumed starting four on the defensive line, and they’re working to determine that. Despite the injuries, they feel they have enough bodies, which is more than can be said for safety.
Steven Montac, the only man with USC safety experience on the roster, has had a great camp thus far. The rest?
“We’re not very good at that position right now,” Muschamp said.
Jamyest Williams, moving over from nickel, has had the expected struggles to the new spot, although he hasn’t been bad, just inconsistent. While waiting for J.T. Ibe to be cleared for contact (could be this week), Nick Harvey has repped at safety beside his usual corner and sometimes nickel.
It’s a revolving door, since if one safety makes a mistake, he’s coming out. There have been quite a few of those in the first week.
It’s first week, not first game. Time to get better, just not as much.