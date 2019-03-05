COLUMBIA — If it was an audition, he won.
South Carolina, seeking a stabilized pitching rotation after top gun Carmen Mlodzinski broke his foot against Clemson, got a career-high 6 1-3 innings and 12 strikeouts from sophomore T.J. Shook Tuesday as the No. 20 Gamecocks crushed The Citadel 9-0. It's too quick a turnaround for Shook to pitch against Valparaiso in this weekend’s series, but for the following weekend’s SEC opener against No. 15 Georgia?
He didn’t hurt his cause.
“Maybe, but for the time being, we need to solidify the midweek spot. But he obviously puts himself in the conversation,” coach Mark Kingston said. “When you strike out 12 guys on one hit in six-plus innings, you’re in the conversation.”
Shook entered with an ERA of 8.31 and was almost immediately in trouble. He walked the first two batters of the second inning and was spiking all kinds of pitches that catcher Luke Berryhill couldn’t block.
“(Pitching coach Skylar) Meade came out and talked to me, said I needed to get my stuff together,” Shook said. “I just started attacking the zone more and trusting my stuff.”
With two on and nobody out, he bore down and struck out Ben Peden, then did the same to Will Bastian, although each runner moved up on balls in the dirt. With two in scoring position and coach’s son Tilo Skole at the dish, Shook reared back, threw … and Skole just missed enough of it to flare into George Callil’s mitt.
“We had him on the ropes,” The Citadel coach Tony Skole said. “He had a really solid change-up.”
The threat over, the Gamecocks (10-2) teed off on The Citadel starter Cameron Reeves (0-1) and scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning. Andrew Eyster hit his third home run in six games while Callil likely settled his immediate future as starting shortstop with his first homer of the season.
The Bulldogs (5-6) compounded their own mistakes by yielding two-strike hits and booting an inning-ending ground ball, which became a wild throw and the last two runs of the frame. Down a lot before they got back in the batter’s box, any thoughts of a rally were quickly snuffed.
Shook (2-0) was in the middle of retiring nine of 13 batters via strikeout.
The Bulldogs will welcome USC to Joe Riley Park in one week for the rematch and Skole said they would probably wouldn’t go back to Reeves, preferring to give the Gamecocks a different look. Plus, they still have to get through a Wednesday game and a series against Charleston Southern before it comes around.
Whoever gets the nod will have to be wary.
“They can hurt you in a hurry,” Skole said of the Gamecocks’ lineup.
Shook looked back on Meade’s pep talk and wiggling out of trouble in the second as where everything clicked. “That third inning, I started to feel everything working,” he said. “Everything started to move like I wanted it to.”
As for a future weekend role?
“I hope so, for sure,” he said. “But I’m not the coach and I don’t make those decisions, but whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”
South Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb Wednesday. Hayden Lehman is expected to pitch. The Bulldogs host Winthrop Wednesday.