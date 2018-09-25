COLUMBIA — Kentucky’s going to run the ball. South Carolina knows this.
The Gamecocks knew that the last four years, too, and still couldn’t stop it.
“The different ways they try to outnumber you in Wildcat situations, so you got to adjust with each call, and how you adjust those things to make sure you get your numbers right in the run game, and that’s going to be critical,” coach Will Muschamp said. “They’ll get to it in a different way, they get to it in a different way every week, so we’ll have to make some adjustments.”
It’s what makes a four-year losing streak to the Wildcats so agonizing. The way Kentucky did it.
Whether it was a running back or a Wildcat quarterback running the “Wildcat” formation, the Gamecocks simply could not stop Kentucky’s rushing attack. It was death by papercut, beginning with that atrocity in Lexington in 2014.
JoJo Kemp rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns, part of 239 yards on the night. Kemp and Stanley “Boom” Williams combining for 207 in 2015. Boom, QB Stephen Johnson and then-freshman Benny Snell gaining 216 in 2016. Snell and Johnson last year.
Snell’s back with an SEC-best 540 yards and seven touchdowns in four games. His Heisman Trophy campaign launched Monday with the snazzy “SnellYeah.com” website.
Taking the snaps is JUCO transfer Terry Wilson, tagged “Touchdown Terry” in the Bluegrass before he ever arrived. He’s rushed for 241 yards and two scores.
They’re coming at USC’s front seven, and coming often. The Wildcats, ranked for the first time in more than a decade, are 4-0 behind Snell, Wilson and a nasty defense that dismantled Mississippi State last week.
Of course it’s not as simple as keeping an eye on the ball, or assigning a “spy” on Wilson. It’s about playing assignments and finishing tackles through all levels.
“We definitely got to try to contain him, keep him in the pocket,” said defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, named SEC co-defensive lineman of the week after his electrifying performance at Vanderbilt. “He’s a good runner, a dang good runner.”
Buck Bryson Allen-Williams, who will have to decide whether or not to rush Wilson knowing he may be chasing blue if he doesn’t get to him, concurred.
“It’s very difficult. They try to pound the ball down your throat,” Allen-Williams said. “Everybody’s got to do their job. One crease and they can take it to the house.”
USC started in three-man fronts against Coastal Carolina and Georgia before coming out in four-man against Vanderbilt. It’s likely the four-man stays this week, giving the Gamecocks an extra man to match up with against the Wildcats’ offensive line.
“To me, it’s about numbers,” Muschamp said. “Whether it’s a counter scheme, a power scheme, a zone scheme, a stretch scheme, a speed sweep off of it, you just got to have your numbers right and got to be able to tackle a very good back in some one-on-ones.”
If Snell or Wilson clear the front, the linebackers have to be on call. Tackling savant T.J. Brunson spoke of it.
“There’s a lot of movement, but it all comes down to watching what you’re supposed to watch and keeping your eyes clean,” Brunson said. “And just making the play when it’s there.”
Corners and safeties? USC is hoping they don’t have to get involved too much.
That would mean Kentucky’s game plan of shredding the front seven like so much lettuce is working.
Like it has the past four years.