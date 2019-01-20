Notes: The Gamecocks try to re-mount after suffering their first conference loss. … Missouri guard Haley Troup signed with USC and went on a Summer 2017 trip with the Gamecocks, but transferred to the Tigers before playing a game.

Welcome to the Main Event

Timeline of the 2018 South Carolina-Missouri feud

Jan. 7: Gamecocks lose at Missouri in a game where Dawn Staley is ejected. She has numerous complaints about the officiating.

Jan. 28: USC wins the return match at Colonial Life Arena, but after several scuffles. Sophie Cunningham is booed every time she touches the ball, and then Alexis Jennings and Kayla Michael each hit the floor while diving for a loose ball. Cunningham and Doniyah Cliney go after it too, Cunningham shoves Cliney, Cliney throws an open hand at Cunningham but doesn't connect. Cunningham then bumps Jennings, Jennings turns around but loudly says she's not falling for it. Cliney and Cunningham receive flagrant fouls while Nadia Green and Jordan Roundtree are ejected. Former Tiger player Sierra Michaelis, who is in the stands, claims that Missouri players are spit on by USC fans as they leave the court.

Jan. 29: Asked about Michaelis' claims, Robin Pingeton doesn't deny the allegations and says that fans on all sides have to be better.

Jan. 30: While on a radio program, Jim Sterk supports the claims of Michaelis and Pingeton and adds that he heard USC fans direct a racial slur toward Missouri's team. He then says that Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere. Ray Tanner responds by saying USC investigated video footage of Missouri's team leaving the court and found nothing.

Jan. 31: Staley responds to Sterk's allegation of her promoting that atmosphere by saying it will be handled, and not in the manner it was dealt. Tanner expresses his wish for a Sterk retraction.

Feb. 23: Following several conversations between Tanner, Sterk and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Sterk refuses to apologize. Staley files a lawsuit against Sterk for defamation. The SEC, which refused to step into the mess without having a resolution, finally decides to act and fines Sterk $25,000 for violating the league's bylaws about criticizing other coaches or officials. It also orders a review of CLA's security protocol.

May 25: Sterk finally settles, apologizing to Staley. The school writes a $50,000 check for her Innersole initiative. The SEC, having completed its review of CLA, recommends some minor changes and USC agrees. No specifics are revealed.