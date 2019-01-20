COLUMBIA — “It’s just going to be basketball,” Ty Harris insisted.
Yeah, right.
South Carolina and Missouri tangle Monday in what should be a competitive, intense affair, but it won’t be just basketball. No way.
Not after last year’s game at Colonial Life Arena featured scuffles, ejections and flagrant fouls. Not after Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk accused Dawn Staley of promoting a hostile atmosphere. Not after Staley sued Sterk for defamation.
And not when Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham, as reviled as she is revered (depending on which side of USC-Missouri fandom one falls on), returns with her reputation as a high-scoring, high-controversy player fully intact.
Harris, her teammates and even Staley can say that all of the non-basketball stuff that floated around this rivalry last year has no effect on this game. They can say they’re only concerned with stopping the line drives to the basket that hurt them in their first SEC loss to Mississippi State and keeping their forwards out of foul trouble.
All that’s legit, because reliving the nastiness of last season doesn’t help win Monday. But forgotten?
Not by any of USC’s leather-lunged fans, not by anyone who marveled at the pettiness that surrounded the teams’ two games last season.
“That’s all we’re focused on is the basketball part of it. Got to play the game. Fans and everybody else, they worry about all that other stuff,” Staley said. “I don’t foresee anything happening like what happened last year.”
The officiating crew should certainly be keyed toward preventing it, especially as Cunningham again comes in with her court actions scrutinized as much as her 15.5 points per game. She is an all-world player, which makes many wonder why she does all the other stuff.
Some defend her, saying she just knows how to get under opponents’ skin. She said at October’s SEC Tipoff that she doesn’t care how others view her game.
"I don’t listen to it. I know who I am. I’m a player that works hard, blue-collared, and I’m not going to let anyone outwork me,” Cunningham said. “Some people might take that as dirty, but for me, that’s how I’ve always been. It’s not dirty, it’s outworking people."
But everybody saw Cunningham’s forearm hit A’ja Wilson’s back after her final shot of last year’s game at CLA (Wilson let it go). Everybody saw Cunningham get whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul two weeks ago when she elbowed Tennessee’s Rennia Davis in the face.
Everybody saw Cunningham turn around in the handshake line following the Tennessee game to grab the hand of a Lady Vols staffer who had avoided high-fiving her, which caused another back-and-forth.
Sierra Michaelis, the same former Tigers player who accused USC fans of spitting on Missouri players last season, responded to claims of disrespect by former Tennessee players by tweeting that they should take the loss and move on. Others, such as former USC assistant coach Michelle Brooke-Marciniak, responded by saying that coach Robin Pingeton needed to rein in some of her players’ behavior.
“Take this exactly for what its worth....players clapping in opposing coaches faces should be benched. Apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Coach...I was taught that your players are a reflection of their head coach on the floor. #Missouri #Classless,” Brooke-Marciniak tweeted.
Pingeton said last week that she wanted to reach out to Staley to try and turn Monday’s game into a good situation. The two also spoke over the summer at the league meetings.
Calls have been made and messages have been left, but each coach is preparing her team to win Monday, so a rendezvous Sunday night might have been impossible.
“It’s the night before the game. If we can get together, great. If we can’t get together … I’m going at it just coaching up my team to win the basketball game. That’s it,” Staley said. “We’ve played phone tag. I think, tag, I’m it right now.”
The CLA crowd is waiting. The nation’s attendance leader for four straight seasons will be ready for Cunningham, whom they booed every time she touched the ball last year, and on the lookout for any foolishness that might go on. They also felt slandered by Sterk’s accusations, which never had a shred of evidence appear that backed them.
Just basketball?
Just a dream.