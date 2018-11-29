COLUMBIA — This is why everybody plays.
South Carolina’s method of handling its running backs has long been scrutinized, folks wondering why four guys played and played often while also crediting Bobby Bentley, Will Muschamp and the rest of the offensive staff for keeping all four guys happy. The Gamecocks would probably like to have that one workhorse back running the ball 20 times per game, but they haven’t been able to.
That’s where having four semi-equal backs comes in handy. Junior Mon Denson has started two of the last three games because he’s been the only one healthy, but his numbers are just as good or better than the other three.
“Mon runs the ball extremely hard and I'm really pleased with his production in the opportunities he's had,” Muschamp said.
Denson’s 307 yards have come on 66 carries, same amount of rushes that have made up Ty’Son Williams’ 319 yards. Rico Dowdle leads the pack with 547 on 104 carries, while A.J. Turner has 294 on 46.
Dowdle has been banged up, although he played limited snaps against Florida and Clemson while sitting out the Chattanooga game. Williams has missed three straight games with a broken left hand, dressing each time but not feeling comfortable about carrying the ball while wearing a cast.
Turner fell on his shoulder on the last day of practice before Clemson and sat out, leaving the chores to Denson. The results were expected against one of the best defensive lines in college football — 17 carries for 62 yards — but he did peel off a nice end-around to set up a potential scoring chance.
As USC winds up a long and injury-pocked regular season against Akron on Saturday, Denson is expected to handle most of the running plays again, although freshman Deshaun Fenwick may get quite a few carries. Turner is good to go, although USC’s defense is so beaten up that he may play more in the secondary than running back.
“And I wouldn't say Rico's a hundred percent, but he ran well the other night and practiced,” Muschamp said. “I thought he looked good. Deshaun Fenwick is a guy that, given his opportunities, has done well.”
Having an interchangeable back hasn’t affected the offensive planning. The beloved run-pass options don’t change depending on who’s behind quarterback Jake Bentley.
“They’ve done a great job of staying consistent in their steps, everything feels the same,” Bentley said. “Each of them are capable of getting yards on the ground. I’m comfortable with any of them back there.”
USC shouldn’t need all four backs (five counting Fenwick) to beat the Zips and the hope is to get through the game without needing Williams or Dowdle (or Turner, on either side of the ball). But they’ll make do with what they have and then look forward to a nice long break before a bowl game.