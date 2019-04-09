COLUMBIA — Andrew Eyster homered and South Carolina held off a ninth-inning rally to beat Charlotte 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Eyster’s solo shot in the sixth broke a 3-3 tie. South Carolina (20-13) went up 5-3 on a sacrifice fly by George Callil to score Noah Campbell, which proved to be the difference.
Charlotte (12-19-1) scored on an RBI double by Alec Roberts in the ninth, but Wesley Sweatt was able to escape further damage to earn his first save.
Eyster finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Campbell was 2 for 4 with a triple and Brady Allen and Jonah Beamon added RBIs.
Reliever Sawyer Bridges (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.
College of Charleston-Citadel
The game between College of Charleston and The Citadel at Riley Park was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the sixth inning with the Bulldogs leading 3-2 by virtue of a three-run fourth.
The Cougars had taken a 2-0 lead with a two-run third inning, before the Bulldogs answered with three tallies in the home half of the fourth to claim a 3-2 advantage. Rain then set in during the top of the fifth and continued through the bottom of the frame to force a rain delay. The game was then suspended until a later date still to be determined following a 34-minute rain delay.
Charleston Southern-Clemson
Due to the threat of bad weather, the Charleston Southern-Clemson game was canceled and will not be made up.