COLUMBIA — On a cold December night in 1969, South Carolina played a basketball game as the country’s No. 1 team for the first and only time.
Tennessee beat them.
Fifty years later, the Gamecocks have a chance to return the favor.
“Everybody’s going to be impacted by the emotion of the building. You can’t come out as a home team to an empty arena and be excited,” USC coach Frank Martin said, wishing for an environment like the one that aided an upset over No. 16 Auburn last week. “We’re in a better place. I know we’re going to play well (Tuesday). I just hope we play well enough to win.”
Home from a discouraging loss at Oklahoma State, Martin at least saw what he wanted in the aftermath. Before Saturday's loss, USC had turned a rout over LSU into a great mindset the next day in practice, and a win over Auburn was the result.
Martin saw awful, disengaged preparation before Oklahoma State and the Gamecocks lost. But Sunday, he saw a recommitted team that was ready for the challenge it will face Tuesday.
Tennessee. Top-ranked Tennessee. Most of the same Volunteers squad the Gamecocks lost to by seven last year at Colonial Life Arena, and three on the road.
As much as the loss to the Cowboys stung, it didn’t affect USC’s SEC standing. The Gamecocks are still 5-1 in the league, tied for second with Kentucky. The chance to extend this year into the postseason is still there.
“We don’t get too hyped off the fact they’re No. 1. We’re playing them like if they were any other team,” senior Hassani Gravett said. “It can be expected that this game comes down to the wire as well.”
USC hasn’t had much luck against teams ranked No. 1, going a combined 1-12 over the years. Yet there are reasons to feel good about the matchup.
Martin has beaten a No. 1 team in his career, and he did it against Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. Barnes, then at Texas, lost 71-62 to Martin’s Kansas State Wildcats on Jan. 18, 2010. Of course both men had no idea they’d reunite in the same situation in a different league nine years later, but eight days after Kansas State pulled off the shocker, Martin’s future coaching stop did it too.
On Jan. 26, 2010, a USC team that would finish the season 15-16 hosted the unbeaten Kentucky Wildcats, which slid into the No. 1 spot vacated by Barnes’ Texas team. While practicing at Colonial Life Arena that day, the Cats received a phone call from President Barack Obama.
He congratulated them on their new ranking, and thanked them for helping raise more than $1 million during the “Hoops for Haiti” telethon. He also advised them to be aware of their new ranking — once you get there, he said, you tend to let down a little bit.
Hours later, before a rare sellout crowd at CLA, Devan Downey and the Gamecocks proved him right.
Brandis Raley-Ross and Sam Muldrow played magnificently. Austin “Scratch” Steed scored a reverse layup and a tip-in on a key second chance. Lakeem Jackson and Steed each blocked a shot from John Wall, who would be chosen first in the NBA’s next draft.
And Devan, oh, Devan. The little-’un from Chester who played his best the bigger the moment scored 30 points, making Kentucky wonder how a team stocked with future pro millionaires could be so out-classed by a 5-foot-9 dynamo who never got a sniff from the NBA.
It’s come up this week, most of the Gamecocks familiar with Downey from his participation in the summer S.C. Pro-Am. “In our old locker room, in the Coliseum, I’ve seen it playing on the TV,” Hassani Gravett said. “He’s well-respected around here, so we’ve definitely heard of it.”
Another chance has arrived. The Volunteers claimed the No. 1 spot last week, just the second time they’ve done it after now-Auburn coach Bruce Pearl guided them there in 2008. That Tennessee team lost its first game after, to Vanderbilt, and this year’s team darned near did the same.
Tennessee prevailed in Nashville in overtime as reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams scored 43 points and didn’t miss any of his 23 free throws. He leads a fantastic group of players that are as good as they are old.
“Hopefully we can get back to playing the right way, which we’re going to have to,” Martin said.
Half a century ago, the Gamecocks fell to eighth after Tennessee beat them. They got back to No. 2 that season and many other times, but never back to No. 1.
They won’t get there with a win Tuesday. But they can take a giant step toward finishing No. 1 in the SEC.
Gamecocks vs. No. 1
South Carolina is 1-12 all-time vs. teams ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25
Date Opponent Result Score
Feb. 22, 1957 North Carolina L 75-62
March 9, 1957 North Carolina L 95-75
Dec. 14, 1957 North Carolina L 70-58
Jan. 2, 1977 Michigan L 90-86
Dec. 12, 1977 Kentucky L 84-65
Jan. 20, 1979 Notre Dame L 82-73
Nov. 20, 2001 Duke L 81-56
Jan. 26, 2010 Kentucky W 68-62
Nov. 25, 2011 North Carolina L 87-62
Feb. 4, 2012 Kentucky L 86-52
March 4, 2014 Florida L 72-46
Jan. 24, 2015 Kentucky L 58-43
Feb. 14, 2015 Kentucky L 77-43
Jan. 29, 2019 Tennessee TBD