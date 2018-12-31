COLUMBIA — All Frank Martin could do was laugh, although it surely wasn’t funny.
South Carolina broke a four-game losing streak 97-46 over North Greenville Monday to end its non-conference season, but fitting the theme of the year, did it short-handed. The Gamecocks returned forward Maik Kotsar from a concussion and a case of pinkeye, only to lose freshman forward Alanzo Frink, who had already missed the season’s first six games following knee surgery, to a sprained left ankle.
Frink could return soon. But the Gamecocks (5-7) will start SEC play at Florida Saturday with likely the same eight scholarship players, plus football scholly two-guard Evan Hinson, that they’ve had the last few weeks. Justin Minaya (knee) won’t return for at least another week and T.J. Moss (right ankle) could redshirt this season since he probably couldn’t play until mid-February.
Walk-on Raymond “Quad” Borup was finally cleared to play Monday but he was literally pulled from the student body before the season just so USC would have enough bodies to practice. He and walk-on Nathan Nelson are on the team but only played the final two minutes Monday, giving USC a roster of 11 heading into the SEC.
A.J. Lawson led the Gamecocks with 22 points against the Crusaders (1-11) while Chris Silva had 21. Keyshawn Bryant had 19.
Trending up
* Tre Campbell has struggled after transferring from Georgetown with the expected title of starting point guard. With Moss most likely not returning and Lawson sorely needed off the ball, Campbell needed to have a strong game Monday and did so.
He scored 11 points, nine on 3-pointers.
* Jason Cudd had played 11 minutes all year but was one of the first two off the bench Monday, checking in with Maik Kotsar at the first substitution. Cudd, one of the program’s rare 7-footers, had to re-shape his body last season but played, Martin later saying he wished he could have redshirted him.
Cudd seemed to be on that track this season but got in early against the Crusaders. He played 17 minutes.
* Kotsar was active from the start after sitting out the last three games. He scored twice and took a charge.
He can be an impact player but for whatever reason, played tentatively throughout last year and the start of this year.
Trending down
* Is the solution to the injuries just to not practice? Is it an equipment or methods issue?
Martin moaned about it on Sunday, even before the day’s practice that got Frink hurt. He said he hasn’t had this many injuries since his first year coaching high-school ball, which still ended with a state championship.
* With so many newcomers and such a brutal non-conference schedule, the line was the Gamecocks could go 6-6 in the pre-SEC and that would be considered good. They went 5-7.
The slate could have been said as preparing them for the SEC, which it did, but the injuries have sapped much of the team’s depth. It’s going to be awfully hard to stay afloat over the back half if USC can’t fill the bench.
And there’s still a game at Oklahoma State in the middle of the league schedule.
Quad
Borup got his nickname because he’s the fourth Raymond Borup in his family. USC is still working out what year he is because he played a year at Christopher Newport University.
He will wear No. 31.
Coming up
The Gamecocks are at Florida on Saturday to begin SEC play.