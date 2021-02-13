The coronavirus wreaked havoc on the 2020 golf schedule across the world and here in the Lowcountry, forcing the cancellation or postponement of many events. But with a semblance of normalcy seemingly coming, there will be plenty of golf this year.

The biggest event for Charleston and the entire state is the 2021 PGA Championship, which makes its return to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort May 20-23. The PGA of America is continuing to monitor COVID-19 developments and the potential impact to the event. The PGA Championship was previously played at the Ocean Course in 2012 with Rory McIlroy claiming the title.

The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing retains its traditional spot on the PGA Tour calendar and will be played April 15-18 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, the week following the Masters.

A full schedule of tournament golf will be returning to Charleston Municipal Golf Course after the course was closed for much of 2020 because of the pandemic and a major renovation project. The course reopened to the public on Dec. 9 and one event, the Parent-Child Tournament, was held Dec. 12.

The Muni will get things going with the City Four-Ball Championship set for Mar. 13-14. The Ladies City Amateur will be played June 5-6, the Men's City Amateur is schedule May 14-16, and the Junior Al Esposito will be played July 13-4.

Events planned at the Country Club of Charleston are the Azalea Invitational, March 18-21; Senior Azalea, Sept. 21-24; and the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea, Aug. 9-12.

Snee Farm Country Club will hold the Rice Planters Amateur June 21-24.

Summerville Country Club will hold the Chick Miler Invitational May 28-30, and Berkeley Country Club will host the Berkeley Invitational Aug. 27-29 and the Berkeley Senior Invitational Oct. 25-26.

The South Carolina Golf Association's (scgolf.org) 2021 schedule includes a visit Aug. 21-22 to Bulls Bay Golf Club for the S.C. Mid-Amateur Four-Ball. Other SCGA dates include: May 10-12, S.C. Mid-Amateur, Country Club of Lexington; Aug. 5-8, S.C. Amateur, DeBordieu Club in Georgetown; and Oct. 1-3, South Carolina Mid-Amateur, Green Valley Country Club in Greenville.

Women's SCGAs events include: June 1-3, WSCGA Amateur, Columbia Country Club in Blythewood; and Aug. 13-14, South Carolina Women's Open, Cobblestone Golf Club, Blythewood.

The Carolinas Golf Association (carolinasgolf.org) schedule includes: April 29-May 3, Carolinas Four-Ball, Camden Country Club; June 16-20, S.C. Amateur Match Play, Mt. Vintage in North Augusta; July 8-11, Carolinas Amateur, Biltmore Forest, Asheville; and Sept. 13-15, Carolinas Senior, The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island.

The U.S. Golf Association is bringing its U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur to Berkeley Hall in Bluffton Sept. 25-30.

Junior Heritage

Jack Turner of Orlando survived a three-player playoff and captured the S.C. Junior Golf Association's Junior Heritage played at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. Turner, P.J. Maybank of Cheoboygan, Mich., and John Daly II (the son of PGA Tour star John Daly) of Clearwater, Fla., all finished regulation at 1-under-par 142. Maybank was eliminated on the first playoff hole while Turner parred the second playoff to earn the victory after Daly hit his approach shot over the green and missed a 15-foot par try. Luke Walmet of Mount Pleasant tied for fifth at 147.

Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet captured the girls' title, shooting 75-76–151, finishing one shot better than Buggy Reinke of Rock Hill and Molly Hardwick of Lexington.

Coming up

• Feb. 17: Trident Medical Center Lowcountry Transitions will hold its Mental Health Heroes golf tournament Feb. 17 at Dunes West Golf & River Club. The entry fee is $500 per team. Register at mhheroes.com/golf or email info@mhheroes.com for more information.

• May 3: East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, $150 per player, visit eastcooperhabitat.org/news-events/events.html.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Tim Ryan, Jan. 25, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 15, 147 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Bill Cattorini, Randy Nelson, Steve Ferrara.

Jane Verdeck, Jan. 26, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 75 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dianne Taylor, Lynn Rundbaken, Georgiann Kralik.

Michael Wiser, Jan. 28, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 162 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Sal Mignano, Rich Cutney.

Paul Kattawar, Jan. 29, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 141 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: John Mabrey, George Brew, Bob Biester.

Gail Arendsen, Jan. 30, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, 80 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Karla Abbott, Jim Blake.

Bob Miles, Feb. 2, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 125 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Chuck Davis, M.O. York, Larry Morris.

Greg Varley, Feb. 5, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 105 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Gordon Isomura.

Dale Thompson, Feb. 6, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 3, 144 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Lance Mengel, Sid Harrison.

Tyler Martin, Feb. 9, True Blue-Pawleys Island, No. 7, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Danny Wanner, Jaime Conner, Greg Savitski.

Danny Taylor, Feb. 9, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 105 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Jonathan Epps, Rick Bolen.

Joy Harris, Feb. 11, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 13, 115 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Dave Harris, Al Witt, Jack Howard.

