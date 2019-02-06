muschamp (copy)

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp added to what he calls his best football team on Wednesday. File/Travis Bell/Sideline Carolina

COLUMBIA — South Carolina received the last two pieces of its signing class on Wednesday when defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells and cornerback Jammie Robinson signed with the Gamecocks.

Sorrells, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from Winter Park, Fla., chose USC over Alabama and Penn State. He made official visits to all three schools.

Robinson, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., reduced his list to USC, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee. He took official visits to all four.

The Gamecocks began National Signing Day with a signed letter-of-intent from offensive lineman William Rogers, who committed a week ago. They also received a letter from defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. 

As said in December, junior-college prospect Jahkeem Green is not expected to be a part of the class due to not yet qualifying academically. He will not sign any paperwork Wednesday. 

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SIGNING CLASS

Name           Pos.   Ht.    Wt.    Hometown

Joseph Anderson*      DE       6-4       265      Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Derek Boykins*          LB       6-2       225      Concord, N.C.

Jahmar Brown*          LB       6-1       192      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Devontae Davis*        DE       6-4       250      Aiken

Johnny Dixon*           CB       5-11     170      Tampa, Fla.

Rodricus Fitten*         DE       6-3       220      Atlanta

Mark Fox*      OL       6-5       290      Miami

Kevin Harris* RB       5-10     225      Hinesville, Ga.

Ryan Hilinski*           QB       6-4       218      Orange, Calif./Lutheran

Tyquan Johnson*        WR      6-3       195      Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military

Traevon Kenion*        TE       6-4       212      Wake Forest, N.C.

Jakai Moore*  OL       6-6       295      Nokesville, Va.Patriot

Kevion Mullins*        ATH    6-2       205      Memphis, Tenn.

Vincent Murphy*       OL       6-4       280      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Nichols*          DT       6-6       290      Charlotte

Zacch Pickens*           DE       6-4       267      Anderson

Jammie Robinson  CB   5-11   180   Leesburg, Ga. 

William Rogers          OL       6-4       295      Hampton, Ga.

Shilo Sanders  DB       6-0       178      Cedar Hill, Tex.

Cam Smith*    DB       6-1       175      Columbia

Jaquaze Sorrells   DL    6-2     290   Winter Park, Fla. 

KeShawn Toney*       TE       6-3       230      Williston

* Signed in December

