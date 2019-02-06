COLUMBIA — South Carolina received the last two pieces of its signing class on Wednesday when defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells and cornerback Jammie Robinson signed with the Gamecocks.
Sorrells, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from Winter Park, Fla., chose USC over Alabama and Penn State. He made official visits to all three schools.
Robinson, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., reduced his list to USC, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee. He took official visits to all four.
The Gamecocks began National Signing Day with a signed letter-of-intent from offensive lineman William Rogers, who committed a week ago. They also received a letter from defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
As said in December, junior-college prospect Jahkeem Green is not expected to be a part of the class due to not yet qualifying academically. He will not sign any paperwork Wednesday.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown
Joseph Anderson* DE 6-4 265 Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Derek Boykins* LB 6-2 225 Concord, N.C.
Jahmar Brown* LB 6-1 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Devontae Davis* DE 6-4 250 Aiken
Johnny Dixon* CB 5-11 170 Tampa, Fla.
Rodricus Fitten* DE 6-3 220 Atlanta
Mark Fox* OL 6-5 290 Miami
Kevin Harris* RB 5-10 225 Hinesville, Ga.
Ryan Hilinski* QB 6-4 218 Orange, Calif./Lutheran
Tyquan Johnson* WR 6-3 195 Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military
Traevon Kenion* TE 6-4 212 Wake Forest, N.C.
Jakai Moore* OL 6-6 295 Nokesville, Va.Patriot
Kevion Mullins* ATH 6-2 205 Memphis, Tenn.
Vincent Murphy* OL 6-4 280 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Nichols* DT 6-6 290 Charlotte
Zacch Pickens* DE 6-4 267 Anderson
Jammie Robinson CB 5-11 180 Leesburg, Ga.
William Rogers OL 6-4 295 Hampton, Ga.
Shilo Sanders DB 6-0 178 Cedar Hill, Tex.
Cam Smith* DB 6-1 175 Columbia
Jaquaze Sorrells DL 6-2 290 Winter Park, Fla.
KeShawn Toney* TE 6-3 230 Williston
* Signed in December