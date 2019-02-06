COLUMBIA — South Carolina put the finishing touches on its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday with defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells and cornerback Jammie Robinson signing with the Gamecocks.
"Obviously, we got better today with the four men who signed with us," said coach Will Muschamp, referring to Sorrells and Robinson, along with William Rogers and Shilo Sanders, who verbally committed in January. "If you told me in December you can sign all these four guys, I would have taken it."
Jaquaze (Jah-KWEZ) Sorrells, a 6-2, 290-pound defensive tackle from Winter Park, Fla., chose USC over Alabama and Penn State. He made official visits to all three schools.
Jammie (JAY-mee) Robinson, a 5-11, 180-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., cut his list to USC, Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee before choosing the Gamecocks on Wednesday. He took official visits to all four.
The Gamecocks began National Signing Day with a signed letter-of-intent from Rogers, an offensive lineman who committed a week ago. They also received a letter from Sanders, a defensive back like his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Junior college prospect Jahkeem Green is not expected to be a part of the 2019 class because he has not yet qualified academically. He did not sign any paperwork Wednesday.
The class is at the 25-man maximum because Southern Cal transfer Jamel Cook and Clemson transfer Josh Belk are counted in this class.
"All four guys add value to our football team immediately," Muschamp said.
Notes
• Muschamp confirmed that Ty'Son Williams and Nick Harvey are transferring after each entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. He wished them both the best.
• Signees Cam Smith, Traevon Kenion and Tyquan Johnson are not yet enrolled but it's not a USC admissions issue. There are sometimes scheduling conflicts that prevent everything from being done on the same timetable.
• There will be several players who miss spring practice as they recover from injuries. Javon Kinlaw, Caleb Kinlaw, T.J. Brunson, Daniel Fennell, Tyreek Johnson and Rosendo Louis will all miss the entire session, while Jamyest Williams and Eldridge Thompson will be limited.
• Spring practice will start Feb. 27. The Gamecocks will have five sessions before spring break. The Garnet and Black Spring Football Game will be April 6.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown
Jammie Robinson CB 5-11 180 Leesburg, Ga.
William Rogers OL 6-4 295 Hampton, Ga.
Shilo Sanders DB 6-0 178 Cedar Hill, Tex.
Jaquaze Sorrells DL 6-2 290 Winter Park, Fla.
Joseph Anderson* DE 6-4 265 Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Derek Boykins* LB 6-2 225 Concord, N.C.
Jahmar Brown* LB 6-1 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Devontae Davis* DE 6-4 250 Aiken
Johnny Dixon* CB 5-11 170 Tampa, Fla.
Rodricus Fitten* DE 6-3 220 Atlanta
Mark Fox* OL 6-5 290 Miami
Kevin Harris* RB 5-10 225 Hinesville, Ga.
Ryan Hilinski* QB 6-4 218 Orange, Calif./Lutheran
Tyquan Johnson* WR 6-3 195 Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military
Traevon Kenion* TE 6-4 212 Wake Forest, N.C.
Jakai Moore* OL 6-6 295 Nokesville, Va.Patriot
Kevion Mullins* ATH 6-2 205 Memphis, Tenn.
Vincent Murphy* OL 6-4 280 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Nichols* DT 6-6 290 Charlotte
Zacch Pickens* DE 6-4 267 Anderson
Cam Smith* DB 6-1 175 Columbia
KeShawn Toney* TE 6-3 230 Williston
* Signed in December