COLUMBIA — They played all year knowing that one injury would leave them desperately thin, and managed to flourish. South Carolina led the SEC in accumulated turnovers, finishing second in turnover margin to national champion Alabama.
The confidence from that success can carry over to this season.
The numbers are the same as they were last year.
“I think we’ve recruited well at the position,” USC head coach Will Muschamp said at SEC Media Days last week. “We’ve got some really good young players that just haven’t played.”
Replacing Chris Lammons, D.J. Smith and Jamarcus King (and perhaps Javon Charleston, who remains suspended with no resolution in sight) is easy by the numbers. Rashad Fenton has one corner spot while Keisean Nixon can play nickel. Steven Montac returns at safety and Jamyest Williams will join him there after playing mostly nickel last year.
Muschamp went shopping for experienced defensive backs and found two in Texas. J.T. Ibe comes in from Rice to play safety, while Nick Harvey was a solid corner at Texas A&M.
It’s a good group to start and there are plenty of guys behind them that should develop into strong players. Muschamp was very high on Jaylin Dickerson and Tavyn Jackson last year, but both ultimately redshirted due to injuries, and the new class brought in R.J. Roderick, Israel Mukuamu, Jonathan Gipson and Jaycee Horn.
Yet questions linger going into preseason camp. Players can’t get experience until they get into games, and USC can’t definitely plan on putting them in games because it doesn’t know how games will go. Harvey is fully recovered from a torn ACL that nixed last season but he hasn’t played in over a year. Ibe had hip surgery in May and while Muschamp said he’d be cleared during preseason camp, he doesn’t know when.
Williams is also coming off a shoulder injury that knocked him out of all of spring practice. There will be a lot of learning and adjusting throughout preseason camp.
Then again, that’s what the case was last year and the Gamecocks may have given up more than their share of yards, but they were great in the red zone and clutch in grabbing turnovers.
“(Fenton, Ibe and Harvey) are guys that have played well in our league,” Muschamp said. “I'm excited about that, but we'll need more than just those three guys.”
Muschamp also stressed the need for more physical play. The former Georgia safety who never met a pile-up he wouldn’t stick his red helmet into, Muschamp liked his defense’s opportunistic approach to turnovers last year but decried the inability to make tackles on every play.
“Our guys were physical at corner? C’mon, man,” he responded at Media Days. “We need to get more physical at that position. Tackling and being physical would be welcomed by the head coach.”
Muschamp’s defenses have always been known to get the most out of whatever lineup they’ve had to put on the field. He’s hoping for a repeat of last year — the starters to stay healthy while the young guys get enough room to really grow, then take the next step next year.