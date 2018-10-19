COLUMBIA — If only they’d won that last game, the Gamecocks would be sitting here looking and feeling a lot better. The math says it’s only one game difference, but there’s a lot more than one game between 4-2 and 3-3.
South Carolina lost to Texas A&M, once more a victim of its own mistakes in a very winnable game, and sits 3-3 at its bye week. The malaise and panic from some of the Gamecocks’ fans has had an extra week to fester before USC can return to the field and attempt to finish on a strong note.
Wrapping up the first half with a position-by-position report card:
QUARTERBACK
No position has had as much barbs flung at it, which is natural because of the position and because of how spotty it’s been. Jake Bentley has decent numbers (60.5 completion percentage, over 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns) but has thrown an SEC-high seven interceptions. He seems to be regressing and feeling the pressure, and due to backup Michael Scarnecchia playing a flawless game in Bentley’s place, rumbles have become screams for Will Muschamp to make a change.
That’s not going to happen, which is what has many thinking the worst for the rest of the year.
Grade: C
RUNNING BACK
Rico Dowdle leads in yardage while Ty’Son Williams leads in yards per attempt, which is probably what it should be, but the position needs much more production as a whole. That can be traced to game situations — can’t run when trailing by 16 or more points — and coaching (why doesn’t Williams get the ball more considering his early success?)
Whatever the case, it needs a serious upgrade. The Gamecocks are dead last in the league in rushing.
Grade: D
WIDE RECEIVER
This is supposed to be the strength of the team, but it’s been a remarkable thud. The numbers on the stat sheet are nice but the numbers that aren’t on the stat sheet glare.
Dropped passes. There’s not an official stat for it but it’s into at least the 20s, which is as ridiculous as it is unacceptable. The best sets of hands on the team — Bryan Edwards, Deebo Samuel and Shi Smith — are all guilty.
All three have more than 300 receiving yards and have combined for 11 touchdowns, but the drops have been killers. It’s hurt their reputations and has heavily affected Bentley, even if he won’t say so.
Grade: C
TIGHT END
USC has a lot of tight ends but no one comes close to what Hayden Hurst brought to the offense before heading to the NFL (the offense uses what it has now mostly as pass-blockers). Four TEs have caught passes, Kiel Pollard has a touchdown and Kyle Markway had the biggest play in the win over Missouri.
Grade: A
OFFENSIVE LINE
The most consistent unit of the team has played very well throughout. It’s stayed healthy and, while allowing nine sacks is a bit high, very rarely has it allowed a jailbreak on the QB.
Not running the ball well can be blamed on the line a lot of the time, but that’s not the case at USC. Williams is doing well and Dowdle isn’t. The line is opening much of the same holes for each.
Grade: A
DEFENSIVE LINE
Losing D.J. Wonnum after the first game (he is set to return against Tennessee) crippled the pass-rush (USC has 10 sacks, third from the bottom in the SEC) and has hurt the rush defense. While the second level shares some of that blame, USC too often is shoved aside up front as it’s 12th in the SEC against the run.
Bryson Allen-Williams is having a fine season while the potential of Javon Kinlaw is obvious. Aaron Sterling also played well against Texas A&M. Overall, the line is allowing far too many creases.
Grade: C
LINEBACKER
T.J. Brunson expectedly leads the team in tackles but the linebacker corps has not been steady. Allen-Williams having to play more of Wonnum’s Buck position plays into that, and while Brunson and Sherrod Greene are putting up good numbers, too often the linebackers are standing flat-footed and allowing chunk yardage.
Not allowing runners major gains was a plus last year and a minus this year.
Grade: D
DEFENSIVE BACK
A position that was expected to struggle has, but is showing improvement. Despite a lack of experience, Jaycee Horn has emerged into an SEC All-Freshman selection and Jamyest Williams took being benched personally, becoming a strong jack-of-all-trades in the secondary. Rashad Fenton has become a lockdown corner (three interceptions).
The tackling could be better — Steven Montac being carried for 25 yards by Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger will be replayed for years — but the pass coverage has been good.
Grade: B
SPECIAL TEAMS
The kicking game gets fixed and the rest starts to lag. The Gamecocks just can’t seem to get it all together.
Parker White has been marvelous, missing only one field goal among all his attempts (and that was partially blocked). Joseph Charlton had some rough spots but emerged from the A&M game as the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week.
But.
Taking White off kickoffs has resulted in a few too many non-touchbacks. Return coverage has been average at best. Returns — and much is due to opponents kicking balls out of Samuel’s reach — have been minimal, and the most memorable return is a great run from Edwards that was fumbled.
Grade: B
COACHING
Overall, the schemes have been good, and many understand why Bentley was chosen to start over Scarnecchia against Texas A&M (the biggest coaching decision of the season thus far). Yet when Bentley threw an end-zone pick, and USC lost, that became a lightning rod.
Overall, the play-calling has been good and the defensive schemes have been fine. Bryan McClendon, the new offensive coordinator, can’t do much when the receivers drop passes and running backs aren’t doing their jobs. Muschamp can’t make tackles for players.
There have been some questionable plays like there always are, but overall, USC hasn’t lost because of coaching.
Grade: B
OVERALL
Middling grade for a middling team. There’s only one game (Georgia) that USC should have lost because it was the inferior team. It shouldn’t have lost to Texas A&M and against Kentucky, it was over nearly from kickoff due to its own mistakes and again coming out too pumped to focus.
Grade: C