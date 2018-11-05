Even Michael Jordan got involved in Sunday night’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.
The NBA legend was featured in a commercial that promoted the matchup as a showdown between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
But it was former South Carolina Gamecock Stephon Gilmore who made his presence felt in the Patriots' 31-17 win.
The Patriots cornerback posted three tackles, but his role went far beyond the stat sheet. Gilmore was matched up with Rodgers’ favorite target, Pro Bowl receiver Devante Adams.
Going into Sunday night, Adams was in the top 10 in the league in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns. Gilmore’s defense limited the receiver to six catches for 40 yards and a score.
On the season, Gilmore has 29 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks – 15 carries for 62 yards, 7 catches for 45 yards in 25-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive back, Houston Texans – 1 tackle and a sack in 19-17 win over Denver
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers – 3 tackles and a sack in 25-17 win over Seattle
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 2 catches for 20 yards in 34-3 loss to San Francisco