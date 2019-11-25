Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wideout Amari Cooper’s 886 receiving yards and seven touchdowns both ranked in the top five among receivers heading into Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots.
Cooper finished the game with exactly the same numbers thanks to Stephon Gilmore, a fellow All-Pro who honed his skills at South Carolina.
Gilmore shadowed Cooper all afternoon in the Patriots’ 13-9 win that featured ridiculously heavy rains the entire game.
Cooper averages 7.4 targets per game from quarterback Dak Prescott. But on Sunday, Gilmore’s coverage only allotted two passes in Cooper’s direction. The first came early in the second quarter. Gilmore dove in front of the ball and snagged it for an interception.
The second attempt was almost picked off, but Gilmore couldn’t hold on to the ball. Still, he made sure it never touched Cooper’s hands. Cooper finished with zero catches, due to Gilmore's stifling defense.
On the season, Gilmore has 34 tackles and four fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Highlights from other Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 6 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in 34-31 win over Carolina
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 3 tackles in 20-17 win over Indianapolis
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Oakland Raiders — 3 tackles in 34-3 loss to New York Jets
Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 2 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in 37-8 win over Green Bay
A.J. Cann, offensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars — helped offense rush for 117 yards and two touchdowns in 42-20 loss to Tennessee