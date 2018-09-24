Call it great defense or terrible offense.
Either way, the Tennessee Titans nor the Jacksonville Jaguars scored a touchdown in Tennessee’s 9-6 win in Jacksonville.
Enter Ryan Succop, the former South Carolina Gamecock who’s now in his 10th NFL season.
Following a terrible week for NFL kickers — which included the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings firing their kickers due to crucial misses that cost them victories — Succop’s foot proved pivotal for the Titans.
Succop scored all of Tennessee's points on field goals. His first was a 39-yarder late in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead, followed by a 36-yarder in the third quarter to take a 6-3 lead.
Then, with a little more than four minutes left in the game, Succop nailed the go-ahead kick to win the game. His foot gave Tennessee the early lead in the AFC South with a 2-1 record.
Succop has now made good on seven of his eight field goal attempts this year and all of his extra points. He’s responsible for 25 of the Titans’ 49 points this season.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Darian Stewart, safety, Denver Broncos – Posted team-high six tackles in 27-14 loss to Baltimore
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Washington Redskins – Posted two tackles and helped stymie Aaron Rodgers’ offense in 31-17 win over Green Bay
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 5 catches for 31 yards and key blocking for teammates in 28-20 loss to Miami
Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets – Helped team rush for 107 yards and two touchdowns in 21-17 loss to Cleveland