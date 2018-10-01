Fantasy football owners were alerted about an hour before game time that Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson would not play through his injuries, putting another dent in the team’s struggling backfield.
Congratulations to those who started former South Carolina Gamecock star Mike Davis.
The Stone Mountain, Ga., native rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, cutting through the Arizona Cardinals’ defense in his team’s 20-17 victory.
Davis also took part in the passing game, catching four passes for 23 yards.
It was a much-needed win for Seattle, now 2-2 on the season.
Davis has gotten the short end of the stick so far this year in terms of touches. But with Sunday’s offensive outburst, he may have just earned more time in the backfield.
Davis now has 24 carries for 124 yards on the season, as well as six catches for 29 yards.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 8 catches for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns in 45-42 win over Cleveland.
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in 26-23 loss to Tennessee.
A.J. Cann, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars – helped team rush for 126 yards in 31-12 win over New York Jets.
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Houston Texans – posted 4 tackles and 2 sacks in 37-34 win over Indianapolis.
Isaiah Johnson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 5 tackles in 48-10 loss to Chicago.
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – two field goals and two extra points in 26-23 win over Philadelphia.