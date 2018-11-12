Usually there’s a distinct drop-off when a starting running back can’t play and the team has to turn to the backup.
That’s not the case for running back Mike Davis, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks.
The former South Carolina Gamecock learned a few hours before a game against the Los Angeles Rams that he was getting the start over his injured teammate. He didn’t disappoint.
Davis rushed 58 yards on 11 carries. He added four catches for 22 yards, including a touchdown late in the fourth that gave the Seahawks a chance to get back in the game.
The team eventually fell short in the 36-31 contest, but Davis keeps showing the team why he deserves to be on the field.
Davis has rushed 78 times for 346 yards and three scores this season, and has also caught 21 passes for 110 yards and another score.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders - 4 catches for 52 yards in 20-6 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots - 4 tackles and a sack in 34-10 loss to Tennessee
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers - 3 tackles and a sack in 20-6 win over Oakland
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - 4 catches for 48 yards in 27-20 loss to Dallas
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans - 4 extra points, 2 field goals in 34-10 win over New England