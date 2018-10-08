There’s always an unsung hero when a running back breaks free for a 77-yard touchdown run.
Sunday was no different for New York Jets’ rusher Isaiah Crowell. And the unsung hero is offensive lineman Brandon Shell.
New York routed the Denver Broncos, 34-16, largely thanks to Shell’s pass protection and work on the line, creating opportunities for Crowell and Bilal Powell.
Multiple times throughout the afternoon, the two backs ran through holes created by Shell, a former South Carolina Gamecock from Goose Creek.
Stats for offensive lineman don’t show in the box score. But they do for quarterbacks and rushers. Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw for three touchdowns, Crowell amassed a career-high 219 yards and a score, and Powell chipped in 99 yards on 20 carries.
Thanks in part to Shell, the Jets have the fifth-best rushing attack in the NFL.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
A.J. Cann, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars – helped protect Blake Bortles, who threw for 430 yards and rushing attack amass 101 yards and a score in 40-14 loss to Kansas City.
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Houston Texans – posted 2 tackles and a half-sack in 19-16 win over Dallas.
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks – 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown in 33-31 loss to Los Angeles Rams.
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – 4 field goals, including a 52-yarder; Scored all 12 of team’s points in 13-12 loss to Buffalo.
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers – 5 tackles and an interception in 26-10 win over Oakland.