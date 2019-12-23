Halfway through the 2019 season, many football fans were wondering what happened to Jared Cook, the former tight end at South Carolina who had a breakout year in 2018.
Now, those questions have died down. Cook has been on a tear for the New Orleans Saints, with Sunday’s 38-28 win over Tennessee serving as his latest offensive explosion.
Near the end of the first half, quarterback Drew Brees found Cook wide open in the middle of the field. The ball only traveled 16 yards, but Cook was able to break a sideline tackle and sprint to the end zone for a 61-yard score.
Late in the third quarter, Cook followed up with a 16-yard score and finished the game with 84 yards and two touchdowns.
After a slow start to the year, the third round pick from the 2009 NFL draft has bounced back nicely. Sunday marked his seventh straight game with at least 54 yards and/or a touchdown. On the year, Cook has 41 catches for 661 yards and eight TDs.
Highlights from other Gamecocks
Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 59 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in 34-31 win over Los Angeles Rams
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers — 2 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 24-17 loss to Oakland
Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — helped hold wideouts to 64 receiving yards in 24-17 win over Buffalo
Taylor Stallworth, defensive tackle, New Orleans Saints — 2 tackles in 38-28 win over Tennessee