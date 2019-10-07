After a Pro Bowl season that included career highs with 68 catches, 896 yards and six touchdowns, Jared Cook’s encore in 2019 has felt underwhelming.

Coming from the Oakland Raiders, his two-year, $15.5 million deal with New Orleans was supposed to serve as a missing piece for the Saints.

The first four games were rocky, but Cook broke through Sunday with his first score of the season in a 34-21 win over Tampa Bay.

Tied 10-10 with less than a minute to play, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater connected with Cook for a nine-yard score. The defender grabbed Cook three yards from the end zone, but the former Gamecock easily overpowered him to reach the goal line.

Cook finished with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. On the season, he has 12 catches for 131 yards and one score.

Highlights from other former Gamecocks

A.J. Cann, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars — helped team rush for 149 yards and a score in 34-27 loss to Carolina

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — 4 tackles, helped limit opponents to 119 receiving yards in 33-7 win over Washington

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens — 4 catches for 32 yards in 26-23 win over Pittsburgh

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles — 6 catches for 52 yards in 31-6 win over New York Jets

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 5 tackles in 53-32 win over Atlanta