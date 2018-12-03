If ever there was a loss to feel good about, it was the one suffered by the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
And if there’s one player in Oakland to feel good about, it’s former South Carolina Gamecock Jared Cook.
The Raiders lost to arguably the best team in football, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a 36-33 battle.
Cook continued his campaign as an elite tight end, catching seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
The score came late in the third when his team was down 26-10. Quarterback Derek Carr threw the ball 24 yards to the back of the end zone, where an outstretched Cook was able to reel it in.
The former Gamecock has remained a reliable target during a year of inconsistency for the Raiders. On the season, he has 54 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback, Carolina Panthers – team-high 7 tackles in 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay
Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets – helped team rush for 156 yards in 26-22 loss to Tennessee
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans – 1 interception and a tackle in 29-13 win over Cleveland
Isaiah Johnson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4 tackles in 24-17 win over Carolina
Taylor Stallworth, defensive tackle, New Orleans Saints – 1 sack and a tackle in 13-10 loss to Dallas
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – 2 field goals and 2 extra points in 26-22 win over New York Jets