At this point in the season, the 3-10 Oakland Raiders are just looking to spoil other teams’ chances of making the playoffs.
Needless to say, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bone to pick with former South Carolina Gamecock Jared Cook.
The tight end caught seven passes for 116 yards in Oakland’s 24-21 upset over Pittsburgh. That includes two catches for 49 yards on the opening drive of the game, and a 14-yarder on the game-winning drive.
Cook is in his 10th NFL season, but is easily having the best one of his career, albeit during a rebuilding year for Oakland.
He now has 61 catches for 825 yards and six touchdowns. All are career highs, and he still has three games left to play.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers - 4 tackles in 26-21 win over Cincinnati
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - 6 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in 29-23 loss to Dallas
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback, Carolina Panthers - 2 tackles and a sack in 26-20 loss to Cleveland
Darian Stewart, safety, Denver Broncos - 4 tackles and an interception in 20-14 loss to San Francisco