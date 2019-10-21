A 19-yard run that occurred about one minute into Sunday's game pretty much summed up the afternoon for A.J. Cann, an offensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No, the former South Carolina standout wasn’t running the ball. But Cann made two blocks on that one play, allowing his running back to scramble for first-down yardage and more.

That was the story of Cann’s day as Jacksonville finished with 216 rushing yards in its 27-17 victory over Cincinnati.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Seattle Seahawks — 3 tackles in 30-14 loss to Baltimore

Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals — 4 catches for 29 yards in 27-21 win over New York Giants

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver Philadelphia Eagles — 2 catches for 38 yards in 37-10 loss to Dallas

Rashad Fenton, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs — 3 tackles in 30-6 win over Denver