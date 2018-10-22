To be fair, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has been nothing to write home about.
The team is ranked 22nd out of 32 teams in yards per game, and 29th in scoring.
In other words, the table was set for Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to have a big game against Jacksonville on Sunday. And the former South Carolina Gamecock delivered.
Clowney was a menace all afternoon, playing a huge role in the Texans' 20-7 victory. The Rock Hill native set the tone early, recovering a Jacksonville fumble just 70 seconds into the game. From there, he added two sacks and seven tackles.
On the season, Clowney has 20 tackles and 4½ sacks.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – 7 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in 21-17 loss to Carolina
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers – 5 tackles and 1 sack in 20-19 win over Tennessee
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans – 7 tackles in 20-7 win over Jacksonville
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – 2 field goals and an extra point in 20-19 loss to Los Angeles Chargers
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Washington Redskins – 3 tackles in 20-17 to Dallas