The sports world this week will be debating the controversial hit Jadeveon Clowney put on Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz that put Wentz out of the game.

Some believe it had ill intentions, but most have called it a fair football play.

What can’t be disputed is Clowney’s return to form on Sunday as he led the Seattle defense in a 17-9 win over Philly.

The former South Carolina Gamecock was one of the more potent players for the Seahawks on Sunday, posting five tackles and a sack.

His efforts tied into a larger defensive front for Seattle, as they only allowed 177 passing yards and no touchdowns, limiting the Eagles to three field goals.

For Clowney, it’s an ode to Houston taking him in 2014 with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans parted ways with the Pro Bowl defensive back this season, trading him to Seattle for two players and a third round pick in the upcoming draft.

While he didn’t play well enough to secure a fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl, Clowney has been stellar and looks to be ready for a playoff push.

In addition to Clowney, former Gamecock Jared Cook was also in action over the weekend. The New Orleans tight end posted five catches for 54 yards in a 26-20 loss to Minnesota.

And New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted two tackles in the team’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee.