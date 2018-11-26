Undrafted and fighting to secure his spot on an NFL roster, former South Carolina defensive back Isaiah Johnson helped that cause on Sunday.
The 26-year-old is in his first full season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped the team get a 27-9 win over San Francisco, snapping a four-game skid.
Johnson posted six tackles, good for second on the team. His pressure in the Buccaneers’ secondary helped limit the team to just one score.
That includes a deep pass late in the fourth that was tipped right into Johnson’s outstretched hands, marking his first career interception.
Johnson spent two years navigating Tampa Bay’s practice squad before breaking onto the 53-man roster.
On the season, he has 32 tackles and the interception.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 2 catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in 34-17 loss to Baltimore
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – 3 catches for 39 yards in 25-22 win over New York Giants
Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots – 1 interception and a tackle in 27-13 win over New York Jets
A.J. Cann, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars – helped team rush for 226 yards in 24-21 loss to Buffalo
Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens – 3 catches for 25 yards in 34-17 win over Oakland
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback, Carolina Panthers – 4 tackles in 30-27 loss to Seattle