Hayden Hurst isn’t the fastest guy. Heck, he isn’t even the Baltimore Ravens’ starting tight end.

More often than not, the former South Carolina tight end is used as a blocker so the run game can take off. But Sunday against Buffalo, he found himself sprinting toward the end zone for his second touchdown of the season and just the third of his young NFL career.

The Ravens were clinging to a 10-6 lead at the start of the third quarter when Hurst caught a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson about 16 yards from the line of scrimmage and then sprinted away from the Bills’ defense for a 61-yard touchdown.

The score gave Baltimore a 17-6 lead after the extra point, en route to a 24-17 victory. With the win, Hurst helped the Ravens clinch a playoff spot.

The former Gamecock was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2018. On the season, he has 26 catches for 286 yards and two scores.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 2 catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in 48-46 loss to San Francisco.

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Oakland Raiders — 4 tackles in 42-21 loss to Tennessee

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — 4 tackles in 23-16 loss to Kansas City

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 109 yards from scrimmage in 48-46 win over New Orleans

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 3 tackles in 38-24 loss to Denver