After missing last week’s game with a groin injury, former South Carolina star Deebo Samuel made sure everyone knew he was back on the field.

His touchdown may appear to be an afterthought, since the team routed the Carolina Panthers, 51-13 on Sunday. But the skills he used to reach the end zone won’t soon be forgotten.

Already up 27-13 in the third quarter, the Niners dialed Samuel’s number. Though he’s a wide receiver, they used him on a running play from the 20-yard line. Samuel got the ball and made a quick cut before racing past four Panthers, untouched, into the end zone.

For the season, Samuel has 18 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown, and he has five rushes for 37 yards and one TD.

More importantly, his Niners are a perfect 7-0 with the best record in the NFC West.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive back, Seattle Seahawks — 3 tackles and a sack in 27-20 win over Atlanta

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches for 64 yards in 31-13 win over Buffalo

Pharoh Cooper, punt returner, Arizona Cardinals — averaged 39 yards on punt returns in 31-9 loss to New Orleans

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — 4 tackles, helped limited offense to 194 passing yards in 27-13 win over Cleveland

Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers — 3 tackles in 17-16 win over Chicago