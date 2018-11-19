Based on recent history, the Los Angeles Chargers should've had no problem beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Chargers had won six in a row, while the Broncos had lost six of their last seven.
Yet, it was Denver who came out on top in the 23-22 nail biter, thanks in large part to safety Darian Stewart.
While pro bowl quarterback Phillip Rivers had no problem moving the ball down field, Stewart helped to keep touchdowns to a minimum. The former South Carolina Gamecock finished the day with a game-high nine tackles, several of them on lead receiver Keenan Allen.
The Chargers found the end zone twice, and, thanks to Stewart, had to settle for field goals three times on Sunday.
This season, Stewart has 39 tackles, a sack and an interception.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders – 3 catches for 31 yards and touchdown in 23-21 win over Arizona
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Houston Texans – 4 tackles and a sack in 23-21 win over Washington
A.J. Cann, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars – helped team rush for 179 yards in 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks – 4 carries for 26 yards and 2 catches for 24 yards in 27-24 win over Green Bay
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – 4 catches for 33 yards in 48-7 loss to New Orleans
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Washington Redskins – 3 tackles and a sack in 23-21 loss to Houston