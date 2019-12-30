It looks like Damiere Byrd saved his best for last.

The Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver finally had a game on Sunday that mirrored his play a few years back at South Carolina.

In Sunday’s Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Byrd snagged seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Byrd first made his impact on the game in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray found him for a 38-yard reception that set up a field goal to end the half.

Then, with under five minutes left in the third quarter, the two connected again for a three-yard touchdown to tie the game at 17 apiece. Arizona went on win 31-24.

The 2015 undrafted free agent hasn’t secured a starting role at receiver, but finished this season with 32 catches for 359 yards and a score.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — game-high 7 tackles in 27-24 loss to Miami

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 2 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in 42-10 win over Carolina

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 5 catches for 102 yards, 33 rushing yards and a touchdown in 26-21 win over Seattle

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens — 2 catches for 38 yards in 28-10 win over Pittsburgh