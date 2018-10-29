New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been struggling all season, throwing just seven touchdown passes to four interceptions going into Sunday’s divisional game against the Washington Redskins.
Quite literally, those struggles played right into the hands of D.J. Swearinger, the former South Carolina Gamecock standout.
The Redskins’ safety harassed Manning and the Giants all afternoon.
With under seven minutes left in the first half, New York was threatening inside the red zone when Swearinger picked off a Manning pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr.
In the closing minutes of the third quarter, the Greenwood native came up with another pick on a deep pass attempt. He finished with the two interceptions and four tackles in the Redskins' 20-13 victory.
On the season, Swearinger has 26 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders - 4 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in 42-28 loss to Indianapolis
Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens - 2 catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in 36-21 loss to Carolina
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles - 4 catches for 35 yards in 24-18 win over Jacksonville
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback, Carolina Panthers - 2 tackles and an interception in 36-21 win over Baltimore