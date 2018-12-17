The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff hopes were on life support entering Week 15.
But thanks to Alshon Jeffery, a light pulse was detected after beating the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-23 upset.
The former South Carolina Gamecock hadn’t surpassed 50 receiving yards in nearly two months. He righted the ship Sunday, catching 8 passes for 160 yards, including multiple deep catches that set up scores for his team.
Jeffery was catching passes from Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who will finish the season in the place of an injured Carson Wentz.
Philly still has a shot at the playoffs but will need more games like this from Jeffery to do win their final two games of the season.
On the season, Jeffery has 57 catches for 702 yards and five touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans: game-high 7 tackles in 29-22 win over New York Jets
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks: 5 carries for 21 yards, and 8 catches for 63 yards in 26-23 loss to San Francisco
Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers: 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks in 29-28 win over Kansas City
Jadaveon Clowney, defensive end, Houston Texans: 2 tackles and a sack in 29-22 win over New York Jets
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders: 2 catches for 23 yards in 30-16 loss to Cincinnati