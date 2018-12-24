By No. 1 wide receiver standards, Alshon Jeffery had a pretty quiet game on Sunday.
But as elite pass catchers do, the former South Carolina Gamecock stepped up when the Philadelphia Eagles needed him most.
The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans.
The game came down to the wire, with Philly trailing 30-29 with about two minutes left. On third and 10 at their own 11-yard line, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles connected with Jeffery for a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Incidentally, former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney was called for roughing the passer on that play, giving the Eagles an extra 15 yards.
A few plays later, the Eagles kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Jeffery finished with three catches for 82 yards. On the season, he has 60 catches for 784 yards and five touchdowns.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, Houston Texans – 5 tackles and a sack in 32-30 loss to Philadelphia
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks – 7 carries for 31 yards in 38-31 win over Kansas City
Isaiah Johnson, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4 tackles in 27-20 loss to Dallas
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans – 2 field goals and an extra point in 25-16 win over Washington