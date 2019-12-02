Despite an unexpected loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles found one glimmer of hope Sunday as they look to sneak into the playoffs.

Former South Carolina star Alshon Jeffery returned from injury, leading the Eagles with nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in the 37-31 loss.

The Eagles still have an outside shot to make the playoffs, as they stand just a game behind Dallas in the NFC East. Jeffery's injuries have factored into their struggles, as he's missed three games this year and left another one early.

On the season, the one-time Pro Bowler has 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns. He also has run for one touchdown.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Oakland Raiders — 4 tackles in 40-9 loss to Kansas City

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — held DeAndre Hopkins to five catches for 64 yards in 28-22 loss to Houston

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 3 catches for 85 yards in 26-18 win over Atlanta

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 4 tackles in 28-22 win over New England

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 2 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in 20-17 loss to Baltimore