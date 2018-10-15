After losing two straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles needed a big win to maintain a solid record in the ultra-competitive NFC East.
Enter former South Carolina Gamecock Alshon Jeffery.
Jeffery was on the long list of injured Eagles entering the season and missed the first three games.
And Thursday night against division rival New York, the St. Matthews native stepped up big in the Eagles' 34-13 victory over the Giants.
Jeffery scored Philadelphia's first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard pass from Carson Wentz in the first quarter. He and Wentz hooked up again in the third quarter for a 1-yard TD. Jeffery finished with 8 catches for 74 yards, and has 218 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Darian Stewart, safety, Denver Broncos — 8 tackles, a sack, and an interception in 23-20 loss to Los Angeles Rams
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 5 tackles and an interception in 20-13 win over Buffalo
Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets — helped team rush for more than 100 yards in 42-34 win over Indianapolis
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback, Carolina Panthers — 4 tackles in 23-17 loss to Washington
D.J. Swearinger, safety, Washington Redskins — 4 tackles in 23-17 win over Carolina