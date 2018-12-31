The Philadelphia Eagles needed a win and a little luck to get back to the postseason.
They got both on Sunday, the former coming with help from star receiver Alshon Jeffery.
There has been little room for error for Philly over the past three weeks. Jeffery, the former South Carolina Gamecock, has shined brightest in that span, Sunday included.
Against the NFC East rival Washington Redskins, Jeffery posted a game-high five catches for 59 yards.
That includes a two-yard touchdown catch just before halftime in the Eagles' 24-0 victory. The defending Super Bowl champions clinched an NFC wild card when Chicago knocked off Minnesota on Sunday.
Jeffery finished the regular season with 65 catches for 843 yards and six scores through 13 games.
Highlights from other former Gamecocks
Mike Davis, running back, Seattle Seahawks - 7 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in 27-24 win over Arizona
Jared Cook, tight end, Oakland Raiders - 3 catches for 28 yards in 35-3 loss to Kansas City
Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens - 2 catches for 43 yards in 26-24 win over Cleveland
Ryan Succop, kicker, Tennessee Titans - field goal and two extra points in 33-17 loss to Indianapolis