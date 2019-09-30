Backs against the wall after losing their starting quarterback halfway into the first game of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars got a much-needed win a week ago and were hoping for the same on Sunday.

Their wish came true, largely thanks to an offensive line that features former South Carolina Gamecock A.J. Cann.

Cann created big holes in the defense, allowing running back Leonard Fournette to rush for a career-high 225 yards in Jacksonville's 26-24 victory over Denver. That includes an 82-yarder in the third quarter, which set up another scoring opportunity that Jacksonville cashed in just a few plays later.

In addition to the running game, Cann, a Bamberg native, gave his quarterback plenty of time to throw passes in the win. Gardner Minshew threw for 213 yards and two scores with no interceptions.

Cann’s contributions helped the Jags secure a 2-2 record, the same as the other three teams in the AFC South.

Highlights from other Gamecocks:

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Arizona Cardinals – 6 tackles in 27-10 loss to Seattle.

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks – an interception and a tackle in 27-10 win over Arizona.

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints – 3 catches for 21 yards in 12-10 win over Dallas.

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens – 2 catches for 39 yards in 40-25 loss to Cleveland.

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles – 3 catches for 38 yards and a touchdown in 34-27 win over Green Bay.