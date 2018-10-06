COLUMBIA — Parker White’s a mere 65 percent on his career field goals.
He’s 100 percent when it matters.
The redshirt sophomore from Mount Pleasant kicked his second game-winner in as many tries Saturday, delivering South Carolina a 37-35 win over Missouri in a game that featured everything but Connor Shaw returning to direct another comeback.
There was heavy rain, lightning delays and special teams blunders. When Tucker McCann nailed a 57-yard field goal to give Missouri the lead with 1:18 left in the game, it seemed USC might be down for the count.
But backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia, who played marvelously in his first career start, wasn’t fazed. A 27-yard strike to Kyle Markway, a St. Louis native, put the Gamecocks in business, and Bryan Edwards, playing on a gimpy ankle, hauled in the last of his seven passes to get White well within field goal range.
White, like he did in an improbable win over Louisiana Tech last season, coolly delivered. His 33-yarder with two seconds left earned the first three-game win streak in the USC-Missouri series and considerably brightened the Gamecocks’ season outlook.
He wanted to repeat his celebration with the students in the section he used to sit in as a non-playing freshman two years ago, but was held up.
“I saw my girlfriend down there, first row, and I almost ran, but all my teammates were right there,” said White, who was good on all three of his field goal attempts, each giving the Gamecocks the lead. “Saturdays are for the boys, I guess.”
What went right
Jake Bentley was cleared to play but coach Will Muschamp didn’t feel right about putting the QB in after he was banged up a week ago at Kentucky. Scarnecchia got the call and completed 20 of 35 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jake just said he was going to be there for me and help me in any way he can, and he did that exact thing,” Scarnecchia said. His arm kept the chains moving and he spread the ball around, finding Edwards for seven catches and Deebo Samuel for four.
After being gashed in the first half and giving up 490 yards for the game, the Gamecocks’ defense tightened and didn’t allow a third-down conversion in the second half, Missouri going 0 for 7.
White was 3 for 3 on field goals and has only missed one attempt this season. Most importantly, the team didn’t give up, even when McCann knocked a lead-taking field goal that would have been good from 70 yards.
“You talk in terms of guts and toughness and resolve in your football team, that’s what you’re talking about,” Muschamp said. “It’s a helluva day to be a Gamecock.”
What went wrong
USC wanted to limit pressure on Scarnecchia and keep the offense balanced, but Missouri was playing to stop the run and did so. The Gamecocks only had 128 yards on 47 carries, many of the first- and second-down attempts right into the Tigers’ teeth.
The run defense was shabby as well, Muschamp saying it really needs to be looked at. The Gamecocks gave up 286 yards on the ground, which inflates to 312 without sacks.
Two blown punts — one blocked and one dropped — weren’t blamed on the rainstorm. Protections were bad, and they gifted the Tigers nine points immediately after Sherrod Greene’s pick-six gave USC a 31-23 lead.
And while they didn’t come back to hurt USC, the Gamecocks’ receivers had a couple more key drops.
Turning point
Missouri’s Damarea Crockett ripped a 70-yard touchdown run immediately after USC cut the deficit to two points, but review placed him out of bounds at the 10. From there, the Tigers embarked on a dreadful possession.
Two false starts and an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on Crockett backed the Tigers to the 30-yard-line. Following Javon Kinlaw’s tackle for loss, Missouri had to punt — and Corey Fatony’s wet hands couldn’t hold onto the snap. He recovered the fumble but turned it over on downs.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host Texas A&M next week. It will be interesting to see if Bentley improves to retake his spot, or with a bye week waiting after A&M, if the coaches leave it with Scarnecchia, who did nothing to lose the job.