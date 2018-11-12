COLUMBIA — A day later, there was still no relief.
Every news nugget was met with a smart-mouth reply. Buyout terms were frantically researched and re-researched. South Carolina’s fans resumed their weekly Meet Me At The Ledge coffee social Monday morning.
Normally it’s never as bad as it looks. Monday, it was.
There’s only one way to get excited again about the Gamecocks’ football season after a demoralizing loss at No. 15 Florida, and that’s to beat No. 2 Clemson in two weeks.
With a defense that can’t tackle, losing yet another safety and playing Clemson on the road, that chance has plummeted faster than the idea of another mall-cop movie. It’s still there because it has to be there, and at least in terms of psyche, beating the Gators as the Gamecocks were all but certain to do would have made that potential look so sunny.
Instead, there’s a 5-4 mess, a blown 17-point lead and a dark outlook for Year 4 under Will Muschamp. A slogging end to this season and next season’s brutal schedule means that if there is an end in the next few years, the Florida loss will be seen as the beginning of it.
“Certainly had our opportunities and didn’t get it done. That’s on me,” Muschamp said Sunday night. “Frustrated for our players, as much as they’ve invested and how much they’ve put in. Just very disappointing.
“We need to regroup, and that’s what we’ll do.”
The Gamecocks finally seemed to have everything together, despite the litany of injuries in the secondary (Jaylin Dickerson is probably out this week with a bad hamstring, although J.T. Ibe could return) and being on the road. USC had won two straight and its offense was at its best, even without top running backs Rico Dowdle (mostly) and Ty’Son Williams.
But mirroring the season, nothing stayed the same. The defensive schemes were fine but schemes are meaningless when players can’t tackle. It’s completely unexpected to have to reteach a fundamental basic nine games into a season, but that’s where the Gamecocks are.
Then because he’s Will Muschamp and the reputation will never leave him, he had to parry concerns about the offensive play-calling in the fourth quarter. Everything looked the same as it did to build that 17-point lead, but they didn’t get the same end product.
Yet because loud and boisterous means correct these days, and the narrative was already set by the parroting of social media, it became “Muschamp reined in the offense and that’s why they lost.”
Giving up 367 rushing yards lost the game. Not being able to tackle lost the game. There were maybe two plays that could have become a pass option in the fourth quarter, but that doesn’t mean they would have been completed passes.
“We didn’t get the results we wanted, and that falls back on us as coaches,” Muschamp said. “But there was nothing changed as far as play-calling was concerned.”
No matter how it was lost, it was lost, and the season is back where it was before Tennessee. The Gamecocks are flirting with .500, and while it doesn’t seem likely that Chattanooga or Akron will prevent USC from finishing with a winning record, nobody can feel comfortable with that scenario after watching the Gamecocks gift-wrap a win to the Gators.
A season of promise and “All Gas, No Brakes” is being renamed.
“Consistently Inconsistent” is a frontrunner.